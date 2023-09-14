If you want to see how his story has progressed over the years, the Arnold documentary is available to watch on Netflix. It’s in three parts so no stone has been left uncovered. And you can also check out our list of Terminator films ranked worst to best to see which of Arnie's classic sci-fi blockbusters are worth your time.

With that said, we're all here for the quotes, so for now it's hasta la vista baby from us!

Top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator. MGM

Below is our list of the top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes. If you disagree then perhaps you shouldn't "stick around" and we'll "consider that a divorce".

“I’ll be back!” – The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Last Action Hero “Consider that a divorce!” – After shooting his fake wife Sharon Stone in the head - Total Recall “If it bleeds, we can kill it.” – Predator “Hasta la vista, baby!” – Terminator 2: Judgment Day “Get to the chopper!” – Predator “I let him go.” – After dropping a man off a cliff - Commando “He had to split.” – After cutting Buzzsaw in half with his own chainsaw - The Running Man “What a hothead!” – After blowing up Fireball with his own flamethrower tank - The Running Man “What a pain in the neck.” – After strangling Sub-Zero with barbed wire - The Running Man “Here’s your Sub-Zero… now plain zero.” – See above “Stick around.” – After pinning a man to a tree with a knife - Predator “Knock-knock.” – After smashing a door down - Predator “Come with me if you want to live.” – Terminator 2: Judgment Day “I'm not into politics, I'm into survival.” – The Running Man “What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!” – Conan the Barbarian “I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I'm very hungry!” – Commando “You've just been erased.” – Eraser “You're a funny guy Sully, I like you. That's why I'm going to kill you last.” – Commando “I lied.” – After not killing Sully last – Commando "Put that cookie down, now!" – Jingle All the Way

