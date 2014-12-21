"There's no digital manipulation. That's just me," Serkis said of the voiceover in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser trailer.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Serkis also quashed rumours that he would be playing more than one role in the Star Wars film, which is due out in cinemas in December 2015.

“I can say I only play one character," he said, but when asked whether his role required performance capture like his role as Gollum in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, he remained tight-lipped. “I can’t say a single thing about that. I’m sorry!” Serkis said. “These things will all come out in the fullness of time, I promise.”

When the trailer originally appeared, there was a rumour that Benedict Cumberbatch was responsible for the voice, but Serkis confirmed at the beginning of December that it was him.

“Director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told me, ‘You’re all over the trailer,’ but I didn’t know what that meant,” Serkis said of his starring vocal role in the Star Wars trailer. “I thought, ‘Oh great, they’re using the voice of the character I play for the trailer. That’s fantastic.’ Not thinking what that would actually translate into.”

When it was released at the end of November, over 100 million people watched the teaser trailer in less than a week.