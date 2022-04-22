Hopes will be high, then, that Alvarez's upcoming directorial debut will prove just as successful, with the filmmaker having once again turned to a best-selling romance novel for inspiration.

Netflix has released a staggering number of teen dramas over the years, but few have fared as well with audiences as the To All The Boys I Loved Before trilogy, adapted from Jenny Han's books by screenwriter Sofia Alvarez.

Along for the Ride is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen and follows the unlikely bond that forms between an introverted teenager and a mysterious stranger she meets the summer before starting college.

Read on for everything you need to know – including who's in the cast and when the film will be arriving on Netflix.

Along for the Ride release date

There's not long to wait until the film debuts – it's set to arrive on Netflix on Friday 6th May 2022.

Along for the Ride cast

The cast for the film is led by two relative unknowns – with Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli taking on the lead roles of Auden and Eli respectively.

Pasarow has previously appeared in the comedy-drama film Am I OK?, which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, as well as three episodes of the Showtime series Super Pumped.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Cameli had a main role as Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot and has appeared in the films The Husband and Most Guys are Losers.

They are joined in the cast by a number of bigger names including Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns, The I-Land), Dermot Mulroney (Shameless, My Best Friend's Wedding), and Andie McDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Maid).

Along for the Ride plot

Netflix

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen and follows events after Auden meets a fellow insomniac the summer before she begins college.

Instantly hitting it off, the pair begin embarking on a number of nighttime excursions that give Auden a taste of the carefree teen life she'd never known she wanted as she begins a journey of self-discovery.

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: "It’s Auden’s last summer before college and she’s spending it in picturesque Colby Beach. While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep.

"Everything changes when she meets Eli, a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest."

Along for the Ride trailer

You can check out a trailer for the film below – which sees Auden providing narration about her life as a loner before teasing her introduction to Eli. You can check it out below.

Advertisement

Along for the Ride arrives on Netflix on Friday 6th May 2022. Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.