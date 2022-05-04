Along for the Ride is the directorial debut of To All The Boys I Loved Before screenwriter Sofia Alvarez and is adapted from a best-selling 2009 novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen – so it seems likely to be another major hit on the platform.

Netflix is no stranger to the coming of age drama, and the streamer's latest film in that category boasts some impressive pedigree indeed.

And it also features some well–known faces such as Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell alongside its younger cast members – read on for everything you need to know about the cast below.

Emma Pasarow plays Auden

Who is Auden? An introverted teenager spending her last summer before college in Colby Beach. She spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep – but her life changes forever when she meets Eli, a mysterious fellow insomniac.

What else has Emma Pasarow been in? Pasarow had a supporting role in the film Am I OK? – which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in 2022 – and has also appeared in three episodes of the Showtime drama Super Pumped. She will have a lead role in upcoming film Waubay.

Belmont Cameli plays Eli

Who is Eli? A charming and mysterious insomniac who challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams, with the pair soon forming a close bond as they embark on various nighttime adventures.

What else has Belmont Cameli been in? Cameli plays the role of Jamie Spano in the reboot of Saved by the Bell and has had supporting roles in the films The Husband and Most Guys are Losers.

Kate Bosworth plays Heidi

Who is Heidi? Robert's wife and Auden's stepmother, Heidi runs a boutique in Colby and hopes to form a relationship with her step-daughter.

What else has Kate Bosworth been in? Bosworth's most prominent film credits include roles in Blue Crush, Beyond the Sea, Superman Returns, 21, and Still Alice. She also starred as KC in the Netflix sci-fi series The I-Land.

Andie MacDowell plays Victoria

Who is Victoria? Auden's mum, who isn't all too pleased that her daughter is choosing to head to Colby to spend time the summer with her father.

What else has Andie MacDowell been in? MacDowell appeared in starring roles in a string of critical and commercial hits in the late '80s and '90s, with her most notable credits including Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Groundhog Day, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. More recently she's starred in films such as Magic Mike XXL and Ready or Not, while she had a main role alongside her daughter Margaret Qualley in the hit Netflix series Maid.

Dermot Mulroney plays Robert

Who is Robert? Auden's father who lives in Colby and wants to get closer to his daughter.

What else has Dermot Mulroney been in? Since his first film appearance in 1988, Mulroney has picked up a raft of big screen credits, with highlights including Young Guns, Where the Day Takes You, Angels in the Outfield, My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt, The Wedding Date, August: Osage County, and Insidious: Chapter 3. On the small screen, he's had roles as antagonist Francis Gibson in NBC's Crisis, as Dr. Walter Wallace in Pure Genius, as Sean Pierce in Shameless, and as Bobby Sheridan in The Purge.

The cast also includes Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) as Maggie, Genevieve Hannelius (American Vandal) as Leah, Samia Finnerty (Let Them All Talk) as Esther, Paul Karmiyran (Veronica Mars) as Adam, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Wallace and Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock) as Jake.

Along for the Ride arrives on Netflix on Friday 6th May 2022. Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

