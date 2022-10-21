The Outlander and Sanditon star played the immortal Dorian in a series of audio dramas produced by Big Finish beginning in 2012.

Alexander Vlahos's portrayal of Dorian Gray is to make the leap from audio to live-action.

To mark 10 years of the series, a new short film – with Vlahos playing the character on-screen for the first time – will debut on the Big Finish YouTube channel on 27th October.

The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Before Your Eyes has been written by Scott Handcock, who also served as producer on the audio series.

The Confessions of Dorian Gray: Before Your Eyes

The 10-minute short film, like the series that inspired it, is set in a world where Dorian Gray was real and his friendship with Oscar Wilde spawned the notorious novel.

Appearing alongside Vlahos in the film will be Georgia Amodu Curtis, Timothy Blore and David O'Mahony.

"Dorian’s finally breaking through the shackles of audio!" said Vlahos. "In terms of the work I’ve done in my career, playing Dorian Gray has been the proudest I’ve ever been.

"The writing is such a joy and it’s a part I’ve absolutely fallen in love with. Every time I get a script, I’m so thrilled to see where we take him. I’m really grateful that everyone at Big Finish has given us this opportunity."

Alexander Vlahos

David O'Mahony – who also serves as producer and director on the film – added: "This is a celebration of 10 wonderful years of The Confessions of Dorian Gray – celebrating where it started, where it's been, and where it might go in the future. We wanted to give fans a platform to enjoy and honour Scott Handcock's brilliant scripts.

"It was brilliant working with Scott, Alex and the whole team to create a beautiful film that will leave the audience wanting more and more of Dorian."

Scott Handcock said: "Before Your Eyes provides a slick, sharp insight into the life of our Dorian Gray. If you’ve never heard the audio series, it introduces all you need to know. If you’re already a fan, you’ll recognise aspects we’ve already explored. But there’s also a fresh new story too, as Dorian encounters the mysterious Jada (Georgia Amodu Curtis).

"It’s a beautiful short, packed so full of life and darkness – much like Dorian himself. David O'Mahony and the team have done an amazing job bringing our Confessions to life and Alex continues to make Dorian Gray his own. I want to go back and rediscover all our old stories now. What better way to commemorate ten years?"

More like this

The 10-year celebration continues with an hour-long audio adventure, The Confessions of Dorian Gray: The Anniversary, also due for release from Big Finish on 27th October 2022.

This special audio release is available to pre-order as a limited-edition vinyl LP (and download for £17.99), which includes an exclusive art print signed by Alexander Vlahos. A download-only version is also available to pre-order for just £8.99.

The Anniversary features bonus download content including: behind-the-scenes interviews with cast and crew; a suite of incidental music; and an additional short story – Gray Matters – read by Vlahos.

