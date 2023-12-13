Varda died in March 2019, at the age of 90, but which films did she bring into the world?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Agnès Varda?

Agnès Varda.

Over the course of her career, Varda switched between feature-length fiction, documentary and shorts.

She released her debut feature, the seaside romance La Pointe Courte, in 1954. The film is widely considered to be a forerunner of the French New Wave.

After creating a number of short films, Varda released her best-known and most commercially successful film – Cléo from 5 to 7 – in 1962.

Cléo from 5 to 7 follows a singer through the streets of Paris in real time as she awaits the results of a cancer test, and is seen as a classic of the French New Wave.

Other of Varda's films include the feminist musical One Sings, the Other Doesn’t (1977), Vagabond (1985) and Jacquot de Nantes (1991), a moving homage to her husband, Jacques Demy.

Later films included The Gleaners and I (2000), The Beaches of Agnès (2008) and Faces Places (2017).

In 2018, she spoke in front of an audience at BFI Southbank for a retrospective of her work.

“I wanted to invent cinema, and be happy to be a woman. I wanted to be a radical. I wanted to find shapes," she said.

Varda was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2017, becoming the first female director to receive the accolade.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.