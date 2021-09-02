Meet the cast of Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party

Netflix has been on a roll lately with its slate of original romcoms, from He’s All That to The Kissing Booth 3 – and now, there’s a brand new film for fans of cheesy romance to dive into in the form of Afterlife of the Party.

The supernatural flick stars Victoria Justice as Cassie, a social animal more concerned with partying than spending quality time with her friends and family. When Cassie trips and dies in her bathroom one morning, she’s given five days to make amends with her nearest and dearest before heading to the afterlife for good.

With a number of familiar faces part of the cast, including a former X Factor contestant and several British actors, here’s everything you need to know about the stars of Afterlife of the Party.

Victoria Justice as Cassie

Who is Cassie? Cassie is a party animal and social butterfly who dies in her bathroom by accident and is given five days by her guardian angel to make amends with her family and friends.

Where have I seen Victoria Justice before? Former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice is best known for starring in teen series such as Victorious, Zoey 101 and film Fun Size. She went onto star in MTV’s Eye Candy, Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show remake and films like Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List and Summer Night.

Midori Francis as Lisa

Who is Lisa? Lisa is Cassie’s best friend, with whom she has a huge argument the night of her death.

Where have I seen Midori Francis before? Up-and-comer Midori Francis made her film debut in Ocean’s 8 before appearing in Good Boys and shows like Divorce, Gotham and Dash & Lily. She will play the role of Lisa in Charlie Day and Jenny Slate’s upcoming romcom I Want You Back.

Robyn Scott as Val

Who is Val? Val is Cassie’s temporary guardian angel, who gives her five days to right several wrongs with her family and friends before going to Heaven or Hell.

Where have I seen Robyn Scott before? British actor Robyn Scott is best known for appearing in Syfy’s Vagrant Queen, The Kissing Booth 2 and BBC America’s The Watch.

Adam Garcia as Howie

Who is Howie? Howie is Cassie’s dad, who she never made time to see when she was alive.

Where have I seen Adam Garcia before? Australian actor Adam Garcia has appeared in Coyote Ugly, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Standing Still, Murder on the Orient Express as well as Doctor Who, Agatha Raisin and as a judge on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. He has also been nominated twice for Laurence Olivier Awards for his performances in Saturday Night Fever and Kiss Me, Kate.

Gloria Garcia as Sofia

Who is Sofia? Sofia is Cassie’s mother, who left Cassie and her dad several years before Cassie’s death and now has a new family.

Where have I seen Gloria Garcia before? Garcia has appeared in EastEnders, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, BBC One’s Strike, Ready Player One and she’s set to act opposite Jared Leto in upcoming film Morbius.

Myfanwy Waring as Emme

Who is Emme? Emme is a cafe owner and friend of Lisa.

Where have I seen Myfanwy Waring before? Welsh actor Myfanwy Waring is best known for playing PC Amber Johannsen in The Bill and Cerys Williams in Doctors.

Spencer Sutherland as Koop

Who is Koop? Koop is a pop star who both Cassie and Lisa are huge fans of.

Where have I seen Spencer Sutherland before? American singer Spencer Sutherland competed on The X Factor in the UK in 2017, making it through to the live shows before being voted out. He went on to release a number of singles and makes his film debut in Afterlife of the Party.

Timothy Renouf as Max

Who is Max? Max is Lisa’s neighbour who she has a crush on.

Where have I seen Timothy Renouf before? Jersey-born actor Timothy Renouf has appeared in Guilt, On the Edge, Agatha Raisin, Genius and will act opposite Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in A Very British Scandal.

Afterlife of the Party is available to stream on Netflix.