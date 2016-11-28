The actor, who's currently starring in Netflix's The Crown as King George VI, really has the Hogwarts professor look down in the quite frankly fabulous mock up.

And he's definitely got the acting chops to take on an intense storyline, like that of 1920s Albus Dumbledore, who has to face the prospect of taking on his former friend (and crush), the evil Gellert Grindelwald.

Casting mischief managed.