The latest piece of Wattpadd fan fiction to be adapted for the big screen is After We Collided – the sequel to 2019’s romantic drama After.

Based on Anna Todd’s novel of the same name, After We Collided sees the return of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), who are still broken up following the events of the first film.

While fans of #Hessa won’t be disappointed by this sequel, there’s a new love interest on the scene in the form of Trevor Matthews, played by The Suite Life of Zach & Cody’s Dylan Sprouse.

Here’s everything you need to know about After We Collided and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch After We Collided in the UK

The highly-anticipated sequel After We Collided will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers on Tuesday 22nd December.

If you’re in need of a memory-refresher, the first film, which came out in 2019, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

What is After We Collided about?

Now interning at a publishing company, Tessa begins a romance with new co-worker Trevor Matthews (Dylan Sprouse), however she's still drawn to Hardin despite their complicated relationship.

Now interning at a publishing company, Tessa begins a romance with new co-worker Trevor Matthews (Dylan Sprouse), however she’s still drawn to Hardin despite their complicated relationship.

After We Collided cast

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin return to play Tessa Young and Hardin Scott respectively, while several newcomers are introduced, including The Suite Life’s Dylan Sprouse (Trevor Matthews), Vampire Diaries’ Candice King (Kimberly), The House of Eliott’s Louise Lombard (Trish Daniels) and How to Get Away with Murder’s Charlie Weber (Christian Vance).

They’re joined by Selma Blair (Carol Young), Shane Paul McGhie (Landon Gibson), Rob Estes (Ken Scott), Karimah Westbrook (Karen Scott), Samuel Larsen (Zed Evans), Pia Mia (Tristan) and Inanna Sarkis (Molly Samuels).

After We Collided trailer

A trailer for After We Collided was released back July, ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

After We Collided arrives in the UK on 22nd December.