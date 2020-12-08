Disney to announce major Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar news this week

Despite the challenges this year has brought to the film industry, Disney and all of its many subsidiaries have still managed to put out original content – even if some projects, including Mulan and Artemis Fowl, skipped cinemas to be released on-demand instead.

Now, Deadline has reported the House of Mouse will announce its upcoming slate on 10th December during an investor meeting. It is expected Disney will also give an update on existing projects.

This could mean big news for its Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar properties, despite many of their current projects still awaiting theatrical release amid continued cinema closures due to the pandemic.

It’s likely Disney will confirm casting news for upcoming Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. There could also be some news on the Cassian Andor spin-off, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and even Taika Waititi’s secret Star Wars movie.

Deadline reported that Disney would also confirm Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Cruella would all bypass a theatrical release and launch on Disney+, following in the footsteps of Pixar’s Soul.

It is highly unlikely this will be the case for Marvel’s Black Widow, which is expected to land in cinemas 7th May 2021. We may, however, get some updates on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ releases, including updates on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. WandaVision is already confirmed for a 15th January release on the streamer.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available on Disney+ on Fridays