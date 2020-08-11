When is the Star Wars Rogue One Cassian Andor series coming to Disney Plus?

After some divisive chapters on the big screen, Star Wars is turning its focus to streaming over the next couple of years, with several high-profile projects in the works for Disney+.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of flagship series The Mandalorian, each show will expand the Star Wars universe into fresh territory by introducing new characters and bringing back a few fan favourites.

Chief among them, we have Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who made his first appearance in 2016’s smash-hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as one of the rebel spies instrumental in securing the Death Star plans.

As a breakout star of the epic blockbuster, he has been chosen to front a solo streaming series, which will shed more light on his troubled past and run-ins with the Empire.

Recent reports suggest we’ll learn more about his family, as Good Omens star Adria Arjona has been cast in the spy thriller as Cassian’s sister, according to Deadline.

Of course, we can also expect plenty more banter between Andor and his trusty droid sidekick K-2SO, as portrayed by Firefly star Alan Tudyk.

Here’s everything we know about Cassian Andor on Disney Plus:

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+?

There’s no confirmed release date for Cassian Andor just yet, but filming had been planned to start in London this year.

Luna told Entertainment Tonight in February: “Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year. It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it.”

Of course, since then, the coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with everybody’s plans, including media giant Disney, which was forced to halt production on numerous upcoming projects.

The entertainment industry is eyeing a return to work in the coming months, so if Cassian Andor can pull it off safely, the series may still be able to launch sometime in 2021.

Who is in the cast of the Disney+ Rogue One series?

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic Rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who played a central role in the plan to steal the Death Star schematics in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Alan Tudyk, who played his reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick K-2SO, will also be returning, alongside Genevieve O’Reilly, who played Rebel leader Mon Mothma in Rogue One (and in scenes deleted from the Star Wars prequels).

Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller and Denise Gough have also joined the show’s cast in unknown roles. While Skarsgard is famous for his roles in Chernobyl and Marvel’s Thor movies (as Dr Erik Selvig), Soller is best known for playing Francis in BBC period drama Poldark, and Gough has a background in stage work.

The most recent addition to the cast is Adria Arjona, who has recently appeared in BBC Two’s Good Omens, as well as Netflix action films 6 Underground and Triple Frontier.

She’ll be portraying Cassian Andor’s sister, which suggests we’ll get a deeper insight into his family and upbringing over the course of the series.

It’s currently unknown who else will star in the series, though it’s certainly possible that Rogue One actors Alistair Petrie, Ian McElhinney and Ben Daniels could be enticed back depending on the format of the drama.

Tony Gilroy – who directed reshoots and rewrote large parts of Rogue One ahead of its release in 2016 – is set to work as showrunner, replacing Stephen Schiff in the top job.

What is the Rogue One prequel about?

LucasFilm are currently remaining tight-lipped about what to expect from the new prequel, only describing it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One.”

With that in mind, we can probably expect various high-stakes missions for Cassian and K-2SO as they fight the good fight against the Empire, possibly even exploring how the pair met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed) in the first place.

Luna, for his part, promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships,” and joked that his background in telenovelas would lead to some moments of high emotion between the two characters.

“Yes, we will have a telenovela moment,” he told the crowd (and Tudyk) at D23. “You can cry when I tell you, ‘Te extraño K-2.’”

What is the title of the Rogue One prequel series on Disney+?

While no title has been announced, Luna did hint that a title had been selected.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title?” he asked onstage at D23, before being shut down by LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who told him “not yet.”

In other words, we probably don’t have too long to wait until we find out the title, and until then, we’ll just use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion –K2Fast, K2Furious: A Cassian Andor story.

Catchy, right?

The working title is mysteriously said to be White Snake – though this is very unlikely to be a clue to the actual name or a hint to any plot details.

What happened in Rogue One?

In this 2016 prequel film, set shortly before the events of original 1977 Star Wars movie A New Hope, Andor and K-2SO team up with miscreant Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for a covert mission, learning that her father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed a flaw into the Death Star space station that the Rebels could use to blow it up (which Luke Skywalker did in the original Star Wars film).

Picking up other team members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which was later destroyed by the nascent Death Star), the team eventually find themselves on an Imperial weapons development station on the planet Scarif, where Jyn, Cassian and K-2SO manage to steal the Death Star plans and transmit them to the Rebel fleet while their friends attack for a distraction.

Unfortunately, K-2SO and the other Rebels almost all die in battle, while Jyn and Cassian end up perishing when the Death Star destroys the Scarif base. In the film’s final moments, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ship, tying the film into A New Hope’s opening moments.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month. Check out our list of best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus TV shows, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch.