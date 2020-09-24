How to watch Host, the Zoom horror movie that’s terrifying audiences

A Zoom call goes terrifyingly wrong in the fresh new horror film Host, focussing on a group of friends in lockdown who decide to conduct a socially-distanced seance over group video chat – unleashing a vengeful poltergeist.

British director Robert Savage, who helms the project, was reportedly inspired by a real-life medium telling him that their business was thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read on for everything you need to know about Shudder’s horror film, Host, and how to watch it.

How can I watch Host?

Host is now available worldwide on horror film streaming platform Shudder.

You can subscribe to Shudder direct, or via Amazon Prime Video – you can try out the service with a 7-day free trial, after which it’ll cost you £4.99 a month.

However, if you’re prefer not to watch Host at home (trust us, you may not want to be in your darkened house after the credits roll…), then you can watch it in cinemas.

Host will be previewing at the BFI Southbank and Prince Charles Cinema during October, and in selected cinemas nationwide for Halloween.

It will be officially released in UK and Irish cinemas and on digital platforms on 4th December 2020.

What is Host about?

The film centres around a lockdown Zoom call, where a group of friends are joined remotely by a medium for a seance.

All the characters are given the real-life names of the actors playing them, similar to The Blair Witch Project – and it likely goes some way to enhancing the film’s authentic feel.

Haley (Haley Bishop) is the group instigator – she convinces her five friends, including the sceptical Jemma (Jemma Moore), to take part in the seance, urging them to be respectful of the dead. However, they unexpectedly waken a terrifying ghost…

The film – which clocks in at under an hour running time – was conceived of only 12 weeks prior to arriving on streaming platform Shudder, and was filmed remotely.

Host trailer

You can watch the unsettling trailer for Host below – but be warned, you’ll never be able to log onto a Zoom call again without a chill running down your spine…

