Where was Enola Holmes filmed?

September is proving to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, mainly thanks to the arrival of Enola Holmes – a new adventure film starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

Filmed at locations across the UK, Enola Holmes is set in 19th century London, where 16-year-old Enola escapes the finishing school she’s sent to by her brothers in order to look for her recently-missing mother.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Enola Holmes.

Benthall Hall, Shropshire

Shropshire’s Benthall Hall was used to film exterior scenes at Ferndell Hall – the Holmes family estate.

While in Enola Holmes, the estate looks somewhat neglected, unkempt and untidy, outside of filming, Benthall Hall looks completely different – a lot of work was needed to make the well cared for site look overgrown.

“In the story we have the brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, arriving home for the first time and Mycroft expressing dismay at the state of their home. He’s been sending his mother money for upkeep but she has more important things to do with the money,” production designer Michael Carlin said.

“The gardeners and the people taking care of the house at Benthall were brilliant in allowing the gardens to get really overgrown and letting us drape overgrown vines all over the exterior.”

West Horsley Place, East Sussex

West Horsley place in East Sussex provided the interior location for the Holmes’ family home. The 50-bedroom house dates back to the 15th century, visited by both Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I.

“We inhabited the house for weeks creating Eudoria’s bedroom, the library, the kitchen and the wonderful unkempt orchard at the back,” Carlin said. “The house if gorgeous but completely overgrown and covered by plant life with real plants and Eudoria’s paintings everywhere.”

Luton Hoo

At Luton Hoo, sets were created for London’s East End, in which Enola fights Viscount Tewkesbury’s bowler-hat wearing assassin, Linthorn (Burn Gorman).

“We created the East End among outbuildings at Luton Hoo…” Carling said. “…where we have Enola encountering poverty for the first time so we have orphans moving through the scene and a sense of real deprivation.”

Arley Railway Station

At the start of the film, Enola meets her brothers as they get off their train from London, a scene filmed at Arley Railways Station – a heritage steam railway site on the Severn Valley Railway line in Worcestershire.

Royal Naval College Greenwich

Enola’s arrival in London was shot at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, where production crew took over to create a sense of 19th century Britain.

“We needed to create a real culture shock for her entering the city for the first time so we built a massive set in Greenwich with a lot of shop facades and gritty streets, hundreds of extras, 30 horses and dozens of vehicles from horse drawn carriages to carts to two-story omni buses with plenty of farmyard animals wondering about,” Carlin said.

Latest film set being built in #Greenwich Naval College for #EnolaHolmes with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw and Sam Claflin. pic.twitter.com/CJ4e8BnaVh — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) July 28, 2019

Hatfield House

Basilwether House – the home of Viscount Tewkesbury – in actuality is Hatfield House, a large country home in Hertfordshire and home to the Rainbow Portrait, the most famous Tudor painting of Elizabeth I.

“Hatfield House gave us our Basilwether House, home of the Dowager, which is altogether different from the warmth and femininity of Ferndell,” Carlin said.

The HM Treasury building

One of the last scenes in the film was shot in Drum Court – a circular garden found within The Treasury Building in Westminster. This is where Sherlock and Mycroft hope to meet Enola, although they don’t prove successful.

Enola Holmes is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 23rd September 2020 onwards.