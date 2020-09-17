The Devil All the Time director teases possible sequel

Could Tom Holland thriller The Devil All the Time be getting a sequel? It’s a possibility, according to the Netflix movie’s director.

Antonio Campos ­– who helmed (and co-wrote) the film – recently hinted he wanted to create more titles set in Knockemstiff, The Devil All the Time’s setting.

“I would love to create a Knockemstiff universe,” Campos told Digital Spy. “And keep visiting that world and characters if someone gave me the chance.

As is the way with many films with sequel hopes, much of the deciding factor is down to whether the first film performs well.”

As Netflix does not release viewing figures in detail, it’s currently unclear if a sequel will be greenlit. However, if commissioned, future films could be based on Knockemstiff, the collection of short stories penned by The Devil All the Time author Donald Ray Pollock.

Netflix’s The Devil All the Time follows a range of characters reacting to the damages and fallout from the Second World War. Set in Knockemstiff, Ohio, the film stars Spider-Man’s Holland as Arvin Russell, a young man who was born shortly after the war’s end. Robert Pattison also features, playing church leader Reverend Preston Teagardin.

Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley from Harry Potter), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Bill Skarsgård (Stephen King’s It) and Riley Keough (Logan Lucky) also star.

When first released as a novel in 2011, The Devil All the Time picked up a range of accolades including the Grand Prix de Littérature Policière and the Thomas and Lillie D. Chaffin Award for Appalachian Writing.

The Devil all the Time is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 16th September.