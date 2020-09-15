When is The Devil All the Time released on Netflix? What is it about?

Despite a shortage of film releases on the big screen this year, it’s been another great year for new movies on Netflix.

And the latest original feature to make it’s way to the streaming platform is the star-studded dark thriller The Devil All the Time based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name.

Following on from the likes of Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, the film boasts some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a huge ensemble cast – with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan among the highlights.

The psychological drama has won praise from critics for its incredibly dark nature and is helmed by writer-director Antonio Campos, following a variety of “sinister characters” in Knockemstiff, Ohio as they deal with the post WW2 climate.

Here’s everything you need to know, including the cast and release date.

When is The Devil All the Time released on Netflix?

There’s no too long to wait – it was announced in July that the film would be available on Netflix from 16th September 2020.

What is The Devil All the Time about?

Based on the 2011 best-selling novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, the film is set in post-WWII Ohio, and follows a range of characters each reacting to the damages and disturbances they faced during the war.

Among the film’s collection of disturbed characters are a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific whose wife is dying with cancer, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, a spider-handling preacher and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick who are running from the law and at the centre an orphaned boy who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.

Follow the link to learn more about the original The Devil All the Time book.

Who is in the cast of The Devil All the Time?

As alluded to above, the Devil All The Time cast is packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood – with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Arvin Russell and Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as “unholy preacher” Preston Teagardin arguably the stars of the line-up.

And also starring are Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) as “crooked sheriff” Lee Bodecker, Bill Skarsgård (IT) as Willard Russell, Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland) as Helen Hatton, Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) as Lenora Laferty, Jason Clarke (Pet Semetary) and Riley Keough (Under the Silver Lake) as “twisted couple” as Carl and Sandy Henderson, Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) as Charlotte Russell, Harry Melling (Harry Potter) as Roy Laferty and Abby Glover (Stranger Things) as Pamela Sue Reaster.

The Devil All the Time age rating

The film has been handed an 18 certificate by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), due to “depictions of strong bloody violence, gore, sexualised violence, nudity and child abuse”.

The Devil All the Time trailer

The moody first trailer for The Devil All the Time dropped on 13th August and showcases some explosive performances from the film’s star-studded ensemble cast.

In early September Netflix also shared a first look at the key art for the project, which you can take a look at below.

Netflix has also released some first look images of the production below – offering a first glimpse of the likes of Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in character.

Here's your first look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic tale from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 3, 2020

