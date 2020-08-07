See Jessie Buckley in Charlie Kaufman’s twisted Netflix horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Wild Rose star Jessie Buckley takes the lead role in Charley Kaufman’s new comedy horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Netflix has released the first trailer. Be warned: things are about to get very weird.

The warm glow that Buckley exudes on camera seems ideal for the adorable girlfriend role, but when Jesse Plemon’s character Jake takes her home to “meet the folks” it’s anything but cosy and life is about to get extremely twisted.

Kaufman is the Oscar-winning brains behind such mindbending, time-shifting movies as Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Synecdoche, New York, so the cunning pun in the title I’m Thinking of Ending Things would suggest the film is less date than ill-fated movie.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things co-stars Toni Colette and David Thewlis as Jake’s parents and is written and directed by Kaufman, inspired by Iain Reid’s bestselling 2016 novel of the same title.

Although Cindy believes she and her boyfriend share a “rare connection,” she is still considering ending things between them. Only, the audience is likely to be wishing she’d done that before they set off on the road trip.

In July Kaufman explained why he cast War and Peace and Chernobyl star Buckley, a relative unknown in the US, as Cindy. He’d never heard of her before a friend suggested her for the role.

“It was one of those things where you see somebody who’s not yet known, and you go, ‘Oh my God, I have to get this person,’ ” he says about her audition, in which she recited a poem from the script. “She’s present with whatever is happening. Whatever she does, it’s real. It happens in reaction to the thing that she’s given.”

Kaufman said that he didn’t “set out to do a mindf***” on I’m Thinking of Ending Things .

“I’m not setting out to do something that ‘tops’ some sort of brainteaser I might have done before. But there’s no question that I’m trying to build on the stuff that I’ve already done.”

If post-David Lynch weirdness is your thing, the horror will stream on Netflix from 4th September. We suggest not watching it with a recent love interest.

