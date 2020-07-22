Meet the cast of The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 sees Elle (Joey King) returning to our screens for round two of the smooch-heavy charity stall.

In this follow-up to the first film, which debuted on Netflix two years ago, Elle is trying to get through her senior year whilst juggling a long-distance relationship with bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) and applying to colleges with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney).

Many cast members from The Kissing Booth are set to make a return, but there are a few newcomers who’ll be playing potential love interests and distractions for both Elle and Noah.

And it looks like many will be returning for a third outing as The Kissing Booth 3 has already been confirmed to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Kissing Booth 2’s characters, both new and old.

Joey King plays Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans

Netflix

Who is Elle Evans? Elle is a fun, and sometimes clumsy, senior who, along with her best friend Lee, is trying to get through her last year in school and pick a college whilst jugging a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Noah.

But as Elle and Noah begin to face trust issues, and new, handsome classmate Marco arrives at school, will the couple last until Elle’s graduation?

Where have I seen Joey King before? 20-year-old King started her career as a child actor in Ramona and Beezus, before appeared in Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Dark Knight Rises and Independence Day: Resurgence. She recently appeared in The Kissing Booth, Slender Man and The Act, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Joel Courtney plays Lee Flynn

Netflix

Who is Lee Flynn? Lee is Elle’s best friend and the younger brother of Noah, Elle’s boyfriend. While Lee disapproved of Elle and Noah’s relationship at first, as the childhood friends had promised not to date each other’s relatives, he is now accepting of them.

Lee and Elle have both dreamt of attending the same college since they were kids, but with Noah wanting Elle to join him at Harvard, could there be tension once again between the brothers?

Where have I seen Joel Courtney before? Courtney first appeared on the big screen in JJ Abrams’ Super 8, and has since starred in films Don’t Let Me Go, Mercy and TV series Agents of SHIELD and The Messengers.

Jacob Elordi plays Noah Flynn

Netflix

Who is Noah Flynn? Noah Flynn is the reformed bad-boy boyfriend of Elle, who is beginning his studies at Harvard University. Elle and Noah may be trying to make their relationship work long-term, but with seemingly-perfect college girl Chloe a possible distraction, can Noah stay faithful?

Where have I seen Jacob Elordi before? Australian actor Elordi’s first film role was The Kissing Booth, and he has since appeared in Swinging Safari, Deep Water and HBO’s Euphoria.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays Chloe

Netflix

Who is Chloe? Chloe is a Harvard student who Noah grows close to when he first starts at the university. As the pair spend more time together through late-night study sessions, Elle begins to see Chloe as a threat.

Where have I seen Maisie Richardson-Sellers before? British actress Richardson-Sellers has appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Originals as Rebekah Mikaelson/Eva Sinclair and Legends of Tomorrow.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco

Netflix

Who is Marco? Marco is a new charismatic, guitar-playing student at Elle and Lee’s school, who Elle strikes up a friendship with. With Noah half-way across the country, he becomes Elle’s new shoulder to cry on and a potential love interest as the two grow closer.

Where have I seen Taylor Perez before? The Kissing Booth 2 is newcomer Perez’s first film role, but the actor has previous appeared in episodes of Scandal, Suburgatory and iCarly.

Molly Ringwald plays Meredith Flynn

Netflix

Who is Mrs. Flynn? Meredith Flynn is Lee and Noah’s mother, who has been the maternal presence in Ella’s life since her mum died of cancer years before.

Where have I seen Molly Ringwald before? Ringwald starred in numerous popular ’80s romcoms, including Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. She has since appeared in Riverdale as Archie’s mum, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Jem and the Holograms.

Meganne Young plays Rachel

Netflix

Who is Rachel? Rachel is the girlfriend of Lee, who she started dating after kissing him at a kissing booth in the first film. Now that she’s firmly part of Lee and Elle’s crew, will Elle start to feel like a third wheel?

Where have I seen Meganne Young before? South African actress Young is best known for her roles in Starz series Black Sails and appearances in Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow.

The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 24th July.