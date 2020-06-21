Accessibility Links

  3. 21 best dad quotes from film and TV – your Father’s Day card inspiration
21 best dad quotes from film and TV – your Father’s Day card inspiration

You don't have to be cool when you're this wise

Father's Day quotes

Dad knows best (or mums when it’s Mother’s Day), which is why we’ve turned to the famous TV and film fathers for wisdom. While they don’t always get it right nearly all of them have parted wisdom at the right time at least once, even Homer Simpson.

We’ve got the best dad quotes from TV and the movies, which may just provide you with the inspiration needed to fill in that Father’s Day card.

While some of these are cool quotes others are dad jokes (come on, we had to) and others are just plain good sense.

Whether it’s the Father’s Day card that’s got you stuck for words or the Instagram caption you’re compiling we’ve got your back.

Here are our best dad quotes from TV and film fathers.

1. Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

The Simpsons - Dancin' Homer
The Simpsons – Dancin’ Homer

“Lisa – I’m taking the coward’s way out. But before I do, I just wanted to say being smart made me appreciate just how amazing you really are”

2. Phil Dunphy, Modern Family

Modern Family (Sky, EH)
Modern Family (Sky, EH)
ABC

“Oh I’m sorry, was I being proud of you too loud?”

“I’ve always said that if my son thinks of me as one of his idiot friends, I’ve succeeded as a dad.”

3. Zeus, Hercules

Zeus in Hercules
Zeus in Hercules
Disney

“A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.”

4. Sandy Cohen, The OC

Sandy Cohen, The OC
Sandy Cohen, The OC
The OC

“The minute you were born, I knew that I would never take another easy breath again without knowing that you were safe”

5. Mr Incredible, The Incredibles

Disney Pixar, SL
Disney Pixar, SL

“The minute you were born, I knew that I would never take another easy breath again without knowing that you were safe”

6. Wilfred Noble, Doctor Who

Wilfred Noble, Doctor Who
Wilfred Noble, Doctor Who
BBC

“One day, in 100 years time we’ll be striding out amongst the stars.”

7. Burt Hummel, Glee

Burt Hummel, Glee
Burt Hummel, Glee
Warner

“New York is filled with people like you. People who aren’t afraid to be different. You’re gonna feel at home there. And if you’re not scared, it just means you’re not sticking out your neck far enough”

8. Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

“I’m your father. It is my job to protect you. It’s a job I refuse to quit, and at which I can’t afford to fail.”

9. Mac MacGuff, Juno

Mac MacGuff, Juno
Mac MacGuff, Juno

“Look, in my opinion, the best thing you can do is find a person who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you, the right person is still going to think the sun shines out your ass. That’s the kind of person that’s worth sticking with.”

10. Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness

Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness
Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness

“Hey. Don’t ever let somebody tell you you can’t do something. Not even me. All right?”

11. Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird
Atticus Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

12. Daniel, Love, Actually

Daniel, Love, Actually
Daniel, Love, Actually

“Tell her that you love her. You’ve got nothing to lose and you’ll always regret it if you don’t.”

13. Ned Stark, Game of Thrones

Ned Stark Game of Thrones
Ned Stark Game of Thrones

“You may not have my name, but you have my blood.”

14. The Godfather

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”

15.  Rocky Balboa, Rocky

“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!”

16. Mufasa, Lion King

The Lion king original
Walt Disney Studios

“Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.”

“Remember who you are.”

17. Jim’s dad, American Pie

“Keep it real, homies!”

18. Marlin, Finding Nemo

Marlin in Finding Nemo
Marlin in Finding Nemo
Disney

“…and the sea cucumber turns to the mollusk and says, ‘With fronds like these, who needs anemones?'” [ok this one is a dad joke, but we think it counts]

19. Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights

“Every man at some point in his life is gonna lose a battle. He’s gonna fight and he’s gonna lose. But what makes him a man, is that in the midst of that battle he does not lose himself.”

20. Luke Danes, Gilmore Girls

“You could have witnessed something good for your mother who, yes, has screwed up a bit in her life but now seems to have found something to make her happy, and you miss that, you refuse to be a part of that, you are going to be very sorry.”

21. Danny Tanner, Full House

“Well, just remember when children seem the least lovable, it means they need love the most.”

