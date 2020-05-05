Accessibility Links

Extraction 2 in the works after Chris Hemsworth film becomes huge Netflix hit

The action thriller is on course to become the streaming platform's most watched film ever

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction

A sequel to Chris Hemsworth action thriller Extraction is already in the works in Netflix – with Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo set to return as screenwriter.

According to Deadline, there are high hopes for Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave to reprise their roles as star and director respectively, although no deal is in place for their return as yet.

News of the sequel follows reports that the original is on course to become Netflix’s most watched film ever,  just over a week after it debuted on the streaming platform.

It has already eclipsed the total number of views gained by other Netflix blockbusters including Spenser Confidential, 6 Underground and Bird Box – and so news of a follow up shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Russo said, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

He added, “There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal.

“What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.”

A timescale regarding a second film is as yet unclear, but given that the project is still in its very early stages and bearing in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely that viewers will have to wait a while for another Tyler Rake outing.

Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix – check out our list of the best films on Netflix.

