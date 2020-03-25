Teachers can now read Harry Potter to students on Livestream without copyright issues

Teachers around the world will be able to read Harry Potter books to their students over the Internet, thanks to relaxed copyright rules in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made on JK Rowling’s website, stating that teachers can now post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter onto secure school networks or closed educational platforms.

Previously, such activity has not been allowed without copyright permissions, but these have been temporarily relaxed until the end of the current school year.

This is to help the unprecedented number of children who are having to learn online from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has put many countries into strict lockdown—including the UK.

The entire Harry Potter series, from The Philosopher’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows, is included in the new deal.

The worldwide phenomenon follows Harry, Hermione and Ron as they attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while facing off against the evil Lord Voldemort.

Production on the next instalment of spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts has been delayed by coronavirus.

JK Rowling joins the likes of Oti Mabuse, Joe Wicks, Candice Brown and Konnie Huq on the list of celebrities offering help during this difficult lockdown.