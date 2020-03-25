Knives Out getting early DVD release date
Get reacquainted with Benoit Blanc and the Thrombey family
Daniel Craig’s light-hearted murder mystery Knives Out has come to video on-demand slightly earlier than planned, as many people are stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The film sees the Bond star take on the role of private detective Benoit Blanc, who is called in to investigate when an elderly writer dies under mysterious circumstances.
Critics had a very positive response to Knives Out, with RadioTimes.com calling it “a classic whodunnit with a twist” in a five-star review.
How to watch Knives Out online
Knives Out is now available to purchase digitally on Amazon Prime Video for £11.99 in HD or £9.99 for the standard definition version.
The film will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 30th March 2020.
Why has Knives Out been released early on digital?
As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world are being told to stay in their homes and only leave for essential reasons such as buying food.
For this reason, many recent releases like Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, Emma and Bloodshot are making their way into homes early to keep people entertained during this difficult time. Here’s the full list of early video releases.