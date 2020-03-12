When is The French Dispatch released in UK cinemas? What is it about? Who’s in the cast?

Stylistic director Wes Anderson is about to release a new film, which is believed to be a “love letter” to journalists.

With a star-studded cast filled with the biggest names in Hollywood right now, it’s hard not to be interested in this film.

But what’s it about? And is The French Dispatch based on anything?

We have all the answers you need to know…

When is The French Dispatch released in UK cinemas?

Wes Anderson’s latest film will be released in UK cinemas on 28th August.

What is The French Dispatch about?

The film has been coined as a “love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th century French city” and centres on three major storylines.

It is based on a collection of tales published in the eponymous The French Dispatch, set in the fictional French city, Ennui-sur-Blasé.

When speaking to French publication, Charente Libre in April of last year, Anderson stated: “The story is not easy to explain. [It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Wes Anderson was inspired to create this film based on his love of American magazine, The New Yorker, and some of the characters and events in the film are based on their real-life counterparts from the magazine.

Two of the main storylines are: the May ’68 student occupation protests, in turn inspired by Mavis Gallant’s article “The Events in May: A Paris Notebook” and the character Julien Cadazio is based on “The Days of Duveen”, a six-part spread in The New Yorker on art dealer, Lord Duveen.

Who is in The French Dispatch cast?

The film features an all-star cast essaying many roles and cameos, including: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody – who plays Julien Cadazio – Tilda Swinton, Bond girl Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schrieiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, William Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler and Anjelica Huston.

As if that weren’t enough to stomach, the film will also feature other noteworthy stars in undisclosed roles: Fisher Stevens, Kate Winslet and Alex Lawther.

Wes Anderson directs, produces, writes the screenplay and devises the story.

Is there a The French Dispatch trailer?

Yes, fans will be able to feast their eyes on The French Dispatch trailer here…