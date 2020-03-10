Accessibility Links

Is A Quiet Place on Netflix? Where to watch Emily Blunt’s silent horror

The US Office star John Krasinski has returned to direct the sequel

a-quiet-place-featured-1

A Quiet Place thrilled audiences when it crept into cinemas in April 2018, with an eerie premise that kept entire screenings gripped in silence.

The film was a huge success and a sequel is about to arrive, expanding on the Abbott family’s fight against the vicious alien creatures that have taken over Earth.

Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn, now facing the challenge of raising a newborn baby in a world where noise means certain death.

For those who missed the first instalment, or who are looking to refresh their memory, here’s where you can watch A Quiet Place online.

Is A Quiet Place on Netflix?

A Quiet Place will be available on Netflix from Friday 13th March 2020.

How to watch Quiet Place online

A Quiet Place is available to stream on NOW TV, for subscribers with a Sky Cinema Pass, until 12th March. The subscription costs £11.99 per month and grants access to a large library of films.

Alternatively, the film is available to purchase for £5.99 on Amazon Prime Video and the Google Play Store.

When is A Quiet Place: Part II in cinemas?

Fans still have time to catch up before the sequel arrives, as its scheduled release date is 19th March 2020.

All about A Quiet Place

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

