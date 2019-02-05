In this year’s snap, above, all of the best actress nominees can be seen with the notable exception of Olivia Colman, who received a nod for The Favourite.

The best actor nominees – among them Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper – are also present, as well as most of the directors, including Spike Lee and Alfonso Cuarón.

A few behind the scenes clips of the event have emerged on Twitter, including one of Lady Gaga arriving at the luncheon...

And Rachel Weisz, who is nominated for best supporting actress in The Favourite...

Emma Stone, Adam Driver, and Kendrick Lamar – who’s up for original song for Black Panther – are among the nominees who are notably missing from the photos, but we're willing to bet they'll attend the ceremony itself in February.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Sunday 24th February 2019