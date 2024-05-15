The UK’s #1 dance festival Creamfields returns to take over the Cheshire countryside for 4 days of festival fun from 22nd – 25th August Bank Holiday and we’ve teamed up with our friends at Cream HQ to give one lucky winner and 1 friend the chance of joining 80,000 music fans to the hottest show of the summer!

Renowned for consistently delivering an unbeatable line up featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music, jaw dropping production and an electric atmosphere are key to the festivals success and this year is no different, with over 300 acts performing including Calvin Harris, Chase & Status LIVE, Tiësto, Michael Bibi, Steve Angello B2B Secret Special Guest, Alesso, Hardwell, Bicep present CHROMA, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Armin van Buuren, Solomun B2B Patrick Topping, MK, Jamie Jones, Lufthaus, Charlotte De Witte, Andy C, Peggy Gou, Fisher, Fatboy Slim, Ben Hemsley, Example, Pawsa, Scooter, Solardo, Timmy Trumpet, Pete Tong, John Summit, Low Steppa, Layla Benitez, Ben Nicky, Will Sparks, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Laing. Chris Stussy, Artbat, Barry Can’t Swim, Sub Focus and Third Party to name a few!