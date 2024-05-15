Win a pair of 4 Day Standard Camping Creamfields tickets!
The UK’s #1 dance festival Creamfields returns to take over the Cheshire countryside for 4 days of festival fun from 22nd – 25th August Bank Holiday and we’ve teamed up with our friends at Cream HQ to give one lucky winner and 1 friend the chance of joining 80,000 music fans to the hottest show of the summer!
Renowned for consistently delivering an unbeatable line up featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music, jaw dropping production and an electric atmosphere are key to the festivals success and this year is no different, with over 300 acts performing including Calvin Harris, Chase & Status LIVE, Tiësto, Michael Bibi, Steve Angello B2B Secret Special Guest, Alesso, Hardwell, Bicep present CHROMA, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Armin van Buuren, Solomun B2B Patrick Topping, MK, Jamie Jones, Lufthaus, Charlotte De Witte, Andy C, Peggy Gou, Fisher, Fatboy Slim, Ben Hemsley, Example, Pawsa, Scooter, Solardo, Timmy Trumpet, Pete Tong, John Summit, Low Steppa, Layla Benitez, Ben Nicky, Will Sparks, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Laing. Chris Stussy, Artbat, Barry Can’t Swim, Sub Focus and Third Party to name a few!
Competition end date: 11:59pm on 27th May 2024
Total prize value: £620.00 (£290.00 plus £20.00 booking fee each)
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with X.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 27th May 2024.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree: to be bound by these terms and conditions; and that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants can enter by: i) tagging a friend they would like to take with them to Creamfields 2024, in the comment section of the relevant promotion post on the Radio Times X account (posted on 17th May 2024); and ii) following the Radio Times X account. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- The Promoter will use entrants’ name, username and details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy). These details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by X.
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The prize is 1x pair of 4 Day Standard Camping tickets to Creamfields dance festival, taking place in the Cheshire countryside from 22nd to 25th Tickets will be supplied via email.
- One (1) winners will be drawn at random from all eligible entries after the closing date. The winner will receive 1x pair of tickets to the Creamfields Dance Festival.
- The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
- The winners will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by response to their comment on Radio Times’ X account and also by direct message. If a winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 2 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the winner’s prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Social Media Lead, Immediate Media 44 Brook Grn, London W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to a winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- By entering this promotion you agree to release X from any liability howsoever caused by or in respect of this promotion. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with X. Any personal details collected in relation to this promotion are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by X.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.