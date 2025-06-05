The production is currently held at New York's Lyric Theatre and will host Felton for a strict 19-week engagement.

This is the first time any member of the Harry Potter film franchise has appeared in the Cursed Child play, which first hit the West End in 2016 and was later set up on Broadway in 2018.

In a statement Felton said: "Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

"It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes — and of course his iconic platinum blond hair — and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world.

"I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community."

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs as Lucius and Draco in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. SEAC

Felton has accumulated other stage credits over the years, including 2:22 A Ghost Story on the West End, and Gareth Farr’s A Child of Science at Bristol Old Vic.

He has not, however, been seen in Malfoy's robes since the last Harry Potter film, The Deathly Hallows Part Two, in 2011.

It remains to be seen whether Felton's run will come to the West End, but for now, you can buy tickets for the Broadway show at the official Cursed Child website and for the London show at LOVETheatre.

Ad

You can also check out The Great Gatsby review and best West End shows