How to get WWE Road to Wrestlemania tickets for two huge shows at London's The O2
Are you ready to see your favourite WWE stars at Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW? Of course you are. Here's how to get tickets today.
If you're wondering how to get your hands on WWE tickets, you can count on the RadioTimes.com Going Out team to tell you how.
Back in April, we told you how to get WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland tickets, and now we have everything you need to know to get your hands on Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW tickets.
As wrestling fans know, WWE's WrestleMania is the biggest date in the WWE calendar, and while huge names like John Cena and even London's Mayor Sadiq Khan have called for the capital city to host the iconic event, it will take place in Las Vegas next year. However, London is building momentum by hosting two nights of the Road to Wrestlemania tour: Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW.
Both events will take place at London's The O2 on Friday 28th March and Monday 31st March 2025.
At Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW, fans will get the opportunity to see their favourite WWE stars live, including the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (also known as The American Nightmare), World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, plus many more wrestlers.
These events will take place just days before WWE’s biggest ever WrestleMania. Are you excited yet? Here's how to get your hands on tickets today.
When and where is the WWE Road to Wrestlemania tour?
Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW will take place on – you guessed it – a Friday and Monday in March, and the events will happen in London. Here's everything you need to know.
WWE Road to Wrestlemania dates and venues:
How to get Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW 2025 tickets
The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the WWE Road to Wrestlemania UK tour went live this morning (Thursday 12th December) at 9am.
You can get your hands on general on sale tickets from tomorrow (Friday 13th December) also at 9am.
Buy WWE Road to Wrestlemania tickets at Ticketmaster
