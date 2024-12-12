As wrestling fans know, WWE's WrestleMania is the biggest date in the WWE calendar, and while huge names like John Cena and even London's Mayor Sadiq Khan have called for the capital city to host the iconic event, it will take place in Las Vegas next year. However, London is building momentum by hosting two nights of the Road to Wrestlemania tour: Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW.

Both events will take place at London's The O2 on Friday 28th March and Monday 31st March 2025.

At Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW, fans will get the opportunity to see their favourite WWE stars live, including the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (also known as The American Nightmare), World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, plus many more wrestlers.

These events will take place just days before WWE’s biggest ever WrestleMania. Are you excited yet? Here's how to get your hands on tickets today.

Buy WWE Road to Wrestlemania tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is the WWE Road to Wrestlemania tour?

Photo by WWE/Getty Images

Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW will take place on – you guessed it – a Friday and Monday in March, and the events will happen in London. Here's everything you need to know.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

28th March 2025 — London, The O2

31st March 2025 — London, The O2

How to get Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW 2025 tickets

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the WWE Road to Wrestlemania UK tour went live this morning (Thursday 12th December) at 9am.

You can get your hands on general on sale tickets from tomorrow (Friday 13th December) also at 9am.

Buy WWE Road to Wrestlemania tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For even more of the latest ticketing releases, take a look at Nelly tickets, Guns 'N' Roses tickets and Sabrina Carpenter tickets.