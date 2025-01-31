That means if you're a true blue Smackdown, or your blood runs red like the colours of RAW, you can save your money and see only your favourite wrestling stars at London's O2 Arena.

Both events take place in March in anticipation of WWE's biggest-ever Wrestlemania and will include a star-studded roster of wrestlers.

This includes the undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (also known as The American Nightmare), World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, plus many more wrestlers.

Here's how you can get tickets to the two events.

Jump to:

When and where is the WWE Road to Wrestlemania UK tour?

Photo by WWE/Getty Images

The UK part of the Road to Wrestlemania tour (which heads all around Europe this spring), includes two shows at London's O2.

They are the traditional Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW, which will take place back-to-back in March. Here's the dates.

When is Friday Night Smackdown in the UK?

28th March 2025 — London, The O2

When is Monday Night RAW in the UK?

31st March 2025 — London, The O2

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night RAW 2025 tickets

General sale begins at 10am on Friday 31st January via AXS.

If you would rather go to both events, the package tickets are still available over at Ticketmaster. However, at this point the price starts at £392.

Buy WWE Friday Night Smackdown & Monday Night RAW package tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Over at Seat Unique, you can get hospitality seats for WWE which include premium seats, fast tracked entry and exclusive access to VIP lounges.

However, be aware the price will be much higher than general sale.

Buy WWE hospitality tickets at SeatUnique

Ad

You can also check out the Traitors Live experience and Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets. Plus, Elizabeth Debicki joins Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder.