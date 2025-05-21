Now, the band have announced their fourth studio album, The Clearing, as well as a UK tour taking place at the end of 2025.

For a chance to experience the group's unique blend of dream-pop, shoegaze, folk and alt-rock in the flesh, here's how you can get tickets to see Wolf Alice today.

Buy Wolf Alice tickets at Ticketmaster

You can catch Wolf Alice in seven different cities across the UK and Ireland next year. Here's a full list:

28th November 2025 — AO Arena, Manchester

29th November 2025 — Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

1st December 2025 — Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff

3rd December 2025 — The O2, London

5th December 2025 — First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

When do Wolf Alice tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 23rd May.

Wolf Alice pre-sale

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list, and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow, Dublin

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Dublin

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Dublin

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Cardiff

Utilita pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Cardiff

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow

Wolf Alice hospitality tickets

Wolf Alice hospitality tickets are also available, but only for selected gigs.

Hospitality retailer Seat Unique are offering VIP tickets for both the Manchester and Leeds shows, which includes benefits like a private bar, personal welcome host, fast-tack entrance and more.

If tickets are in high demand, opting for a hospitality ticket is a great way of ensuring that you'll actually get to go to the gig of your choice. The higher price means that these tickets are less in demand.

How to get Wolf Alice tickets

To be in with the best chance of getting tickets to the show of your choice, we'd recommend getting online bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

You can also head to websites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.

You can find more of our tips in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as our guide to artist pre-sale.

