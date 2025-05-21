Wolf Alice tickets are going on on pre-sale today: here's everything you need to know
Smile! Wolf Alice are headed back on tour in 2025.
Wolf Alice have gone through plenty of changes in their time. From a folky two-piece starting up in North London to a heavier four-piece touring the globe, the band has explored a range of sounds since they started making music in 2010.
Wolf Alice's debut album My Love Is Cool peaked at number 2 on the UK albums charts in 2015, as did their sophomore album, Visions of a Life.
Now, the band have announced their fourth studio album, The Clearing, as well as a UK tour taking place at the end of 2025.
For a chance to experience the group's unique blend of dream-pop, shoegaze, folk and alt-rock in the flesh, here's how you can get tickets to see Wolf Alice today.
Buy Wolf Alice tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- Wolf Alice 2025 tour dates and venues
- When do Wolf Alice tickets go on sale?
- Wolf Alice pre-sale
- Wolf Alice hospitality tickets
- How to get Wolf Alice tickets
Wolf Alice 2025 tour dates and venues
You can catch Wolf Alice in seven different cities across the UK and Ireland next year. Here's a full list:
- 28th November 2025 — AO Arena, Manchester
- 29th November 2025 — Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
- 1st December 2025 — Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff
- 3rd December 2025 — The O2, London
- 5th December 2025 — First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 7th December 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 10th December 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin
When do Wolf Alice tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 23rd May.
Wolf Alice pre-sale
If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list, and the shows they're applicable to:
- Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow, Dublin
- Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Dublin
- OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow
- MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 21st May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Dublin
- Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin
- Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Cardiff
- Utilita pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Cardiff
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 22nd May to 9am on Friday 23rd May): Glasgow
Wolf Alice hospitality tickets
Wolf Alice hospitality tickets are also available, but only for selected gigs.
Hospitality retailer Seat Unique are offering VIP tickets for both the Manchester and Leeds shows, which includes benefits like a private bar, personal welcome host, fast-tack entrance and more.
If tickets are in high demand, opting for a hospitality ticket is a great way of ensuring that you'll actually get to go to the gig of your choice. The higher price means that these tickets are less in demand.
- Buy Wolf Alice hospitality tickets for Leeds at Seat Unique
- Buy Wolf Alice hospitality tickets for Manchester at Seat Unique
How to get Wolf Alice tickets
To be in with the best chance of getting tickets to the show of your choice, we'd recommend getting online bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.
You can also head to websites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.
You can find more of our tips in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as our guide to artist pre-sale.