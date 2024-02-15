The pair were supposed to fight last year but the deal collapsed, meaning fans have been waiting a long time to see both British boxers face off in the ring.

If you want to be there to see history made, then we have all you need to know on how to get tickets, how much they will cost, and where the fight will be taking place.

When is the Wardley vs Clarke Sky Sports Fight Night?

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will battle it out on Sunday 31st March 2024. This is bank holiday weekend, for those of you worried about working the next day.

Where is the Wardley vs Clarke Sky Sports Fight Night?

Frazer Clarke will be hoping to take the titles off of Fabio Wardley. Getty

Wardley vs Clarke will take place in the O2 Arena, Greenwich, London. Up to 20,000 people can fit in the arena, so the atmosphere is likely to be electric.

31st March — London, The O2 Arena

How much will tickets cost for Boxxer Sky Sports Fight Night?

At the time of writing, tickets for Wardley vs Clarke start at £36.60 with a £2.50 booking fee. Ticket prices increase the closer you get to the ring and the better your view.

How to get tickets to Wardley vs Clarke Sky Sports Fight Night

Fabio Wardley holds the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Tickets for Wardley vs Clarke go on general sale at 12pm today (Thursday 15th of February). You can buy tickets over at Ticketmaster.

