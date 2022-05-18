Originally a televised sitcom, Upstart Crow took to the West End in February 2020 before Covid-19 hit and forced theatres to close.

Now, it's back. Even in its short original run, the play managed to garner some fantastic reviews and an Olivier nomination.

It's written by Ben Elton, the mastermind behind Blackadder and The Young Ones. With an all-star cast led by Mitchell and Whelan, it's sure to be one of the funniest stage comedies of 2022.

Mitchell said: "A whole pandemic later, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue my West End debut as history’s most famous balding dramatist and escape back to 1605 through the amazing comic imagination of Ben Elton. We aim to bring Shakespearean London back to life in every way apart from the smell.”

Prolific TV comedian, Mitchell is best known for his starring role in Peep Show, one of Britain's most iconic modern sitcoms, as well as his long stint as a team captain on Would I Lie to You. He made his name as a double act with Robert Webb in That Mitchell and Webb look and Peep Show.

His co-star, Gemma Whelan is best known for slightly more serious roles — most notably that of Yara Greyjoy in HBO's fantasy epic, Game of Thrones. Now, she's taking on something more light-hearted.

Whelan said: “I’m so delighted to be back on stage alongside David and working with Ben Elton again. Amongst the pure unadulterated silliness of 1605, we get to tackle real, modern day issues in a brilliant show full of twists, turns, surprises and a dancing animal!”

Upstart Crow tickets: where and when is the play being performed?

Upstart Crow, BBC Pictures, SL

Upstart Crow will return on 23rd September at London's Apollo Theatre in the West End. That's the start of a whopping 81-show run going right through until 3rd December.

Upstart Crow tickets 2022: how to get your tickets

Tickets are available right now via Ticketmaster, with a wide range of dates on offer.

The Apollo Theatre is located in central London, just around the corner from the Leicester Square underground station. It's in the heart of the West End and easy to get to on public transport.

For more information on showtimes and ticketing, check out the link below.

