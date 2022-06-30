Headlining the event is a blockbuster contest between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall at heavyweight. This pits number four ranked Blaydes against number six ranked Aspinall, determining their next steps at the top of the heavyweight division.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to London this summer with some of the UFC's biggest names and biggest hitters set to take part.

Liverpool-born UFC cult hero Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is also stepping back into the octagon, looking to add to the two wins he's amassed since joining the UFC in 2021.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian is facing a step up in competition as he prepares to face off with Jordan Leavitt, who has been competing in the league since 2020.

Leavitt is from Las Vegas, Nevada and has amassed a 3-1 record in the UFC so far. He's aiming to get his fourth win at the event.

Read on for our complete guide to the fights and for the latest information on how to get tickets.

When is UFC London Fight Night?

UFC London Fight Night is slated to take place on July 23rd 2022.

Grab tickets now via Ticketmaster or scroll down for the full list of bouts and latest ticketing advice.

Who is fighting at UFC London Fight Night?

There's a full card scheduled. Take a look at the match-ups below.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall — Heavyweight

Jack Hermansson vs Darren Till — Middleweight

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt — Lightweight

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson — Light heavyweight

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy — Women's flyweight

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir — Light heavyweight

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic — Lightweight

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce — Featherweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson — Flyweight

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson — Lightweight

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo — Women's flyweight

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby — Welterweight

How to get tickets to UFC London Fight Night?

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at around £197 at time of writing.

Obviously, due to the nature of the sport, tickets near the octagon are much more expensive, while those further back are a little more affordable.

Buy tickets to UFC Fight Night London 2022 now via Ticketmaster

If you won't be able to make it in person, then you can tune in live on BT Sport. If you've not already got a BT Sport subscription then take a look at our BT Sport offers guide to pick one up as cheaply as possible.

