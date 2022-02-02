This might be the 12th time the city has hosted a UFC live event but after a three-year absence, it's definitely been a while.

For its first international show of 2022, the UFC Fight Night will be back in London.

Speaking on the event's announcement, UFC President Dana White said “Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience. The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts.

"It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on 19th March.”

With just over a month to go, here's how and where to buy your UFC Fight Night tickets.

Where is this year's UFC Fight Night being held?

The 2022 UFC Fight Night is being held at the O2 in London.

This will be the 12th live event the Ultimate Fighting Championship has held in the city and its first international show of the year.

For those unlucky enough not to get tickets, the UFC Fight Night will be shown on ESPN+.

When is the UFC Fight Night 2022?

The 2022 UFC Fight Night in London is taking place on Saturday, 19th March. It has an early start time of 4pm.

The fighters on this card have not yet been announced but fans are being encouraged to follow @UFCEurope on Twitter, if you don't already, to find out the latest news first.

When do UFC Fight Night London tickets go on sale?

The Fight Night presale and Platinum tickets went live on Ticketmaster this morning (9am on 2nd February).

For everyone else, the general onsale starts at 10am this Friday (4th February).

