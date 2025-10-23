The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shows no signs of slowing down. 2025 saw the release of his audio-visual project Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega, and now the artist has announced a 2026 world tour.

After initially announcing two shows at London's Wembley Stadium, The Weeknd then revealed that he will be playing five Wembley shows in total, plus two shows in Dublin and one in Manchester.

Now he's announced yet another date, once again in Manchester.

We've put together the ultimate guide to help you snag tickets to the The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour. Demand for this has been very high so far, with all pre-sale tickets now sold out, so good luck!

The Weeknd. Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn UK and Ireland tour:

General sale tickets for The Weeknd's second Manchester show will be released at 12pm on Friday 24th October.

Can I get The Weeknd pre-sale tickets?

There are also a number of pre-sales for this newly announced show. Here's a full list:

Priority from O2 pre-sale | from 12pm on 23rd October until 12pm on Friday 24th October

Artist pre-sale | from 12pm on 23rd October until 11am on Friday 24th October

Live Nation pre-sale | from 3pm on 23rd October until 11am on Friday 24th October

Are there The Weeknd hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your The Weeknd experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

While hospitality tickets are more expensive, they're often a great option for shows, like The Weeknd, that are extremely high in demand. If you're willing to pay the extra money, you're much more likely to get your hands on a hospitality ticket than general release.

Hospitality tickets for the Manchester show will set you back from £269, while London hospitality packages start at just £175.

Buy The Weeknd hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Judging from the huge demand for the London and Dublin shows, we're sure that demand as going to be just as high for the new Manchester date. Be sure to get online at least 20-minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Buy The Weeknd tickets at Ticketmaster

