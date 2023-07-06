The tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album Permission to Land, and will see them run through every track, from Friday Night to Love is Only a Feeling.

In the announcement to tour, frontman Justin Hawkins said: “To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Permission To Land, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced."

He added: “We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. It will be the best show you’ll see this year.”

The Darkness originally formed in 2000 when Hawkins performed a theatrical karaoke version of Bohemian Rhapsody (really!). He was joined by his brother Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Ed Graham and together they quickly made a name for themselves with their un-ironic style of hard-core rock.

Their first album was an undeniable smash hit as it got certified quadruple platinum in the UK and earned them over £1.3 million and three Brit Awards. In the years and albums after, things would go up and down as band members left, sales plummeted and solo projects formed.

But the reunion we all wanted happened in 2011 and the group have been reappearing ever since. And, with a history as rocky as their music, there’s a lot to celebrate this winter. So whether you’re a massive fan or just like that one scene from Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, this is not an opportunity to miss. Here’s how you can get tickets to The Darkness’ Permission to Land tour.

Buy The Darkness tickets at Ticketmaster

The Darkness will be kicking off the UK and Ireland leg of their Permission To Land tour on the 2nd of December in Belfast. They’ll then be making stops in London, Glasgow, Manchester and more, before wrapping up in Wolverhampton on the 16th.

These nine dates have come after the band’s previously announced tour in Europe and North America, here are the full details:

How to get tickets to the Darkness’ 20th anniversary tour

Pre-sale for the Belfast and Glasgow shows opens today (Thursday 6th of July) at 9am for venue and Gigs in Scotland members.

For the rest of the dates, tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 7th of July. If you’re looking for a one-way ticket to rock heaven, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy The Darkness tickets at Ticketmaster

