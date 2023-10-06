Officially proclaimed "The greatest band in the world" by an "anonymous rock historian", the pair will be bringing their own signature style of "rocket sauce" to seven shows in Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more.

Here's what they had to say for themselves: "It’s no joke. Tenacious D is the best band in the world and in the Spicy Meatball Tour they are at the peak of their powers. Better than the Beatles…better than the Stones…even better than Taylor Swift. And they have PYRO!!! Do not miss the spicy meatball…it’s D- licious!!!"

Tenacious D formed in Los Angeles in 1994, years before Jack Black would become a household name after starring in hits like School of Rock and The Holiday. They supported rock acts like Weezer, Pearl Jam, and Beck in the late '90s, and toured Los Angeles before releasing their self-titled debut album in 2001.

In the years following, the band won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance with their cover of The Last In Line, and in 2018 they released an animated film Tenacious D In Post-Apocalypto, which was later joined by an album and a graphic novel.

More like this

The duo have now recorded four studio albums and just this May released their first song in five years, Video Games, which amassed over 27 million views on YouTube. They then followed this up with a studio version of their viral cover of Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.

Here’s how you d-lightful bunch can get tickets to see them live next year.

Buy Tenacious D tickets at Ticketmaster

When did Tenacious D last tour in the UK?

Tenacious D headlined at London’s O2 just last year with the first leg of the Spicy Meatball tour. Before then, they hadn’t been to the UK since 2019 with the end of their Post-Apcalypto tour. But now they’re back and hungry for more!

When and where are Tenacious D touring in 2024?

Jack Black and Kyle Glass will be taking the Spicy Meatball tour to seven venues across the UK and Ireland. They’ll be kicking things off in Dublin on the 5th of May and heading over to Birmingham, Manchester and more before rounding up in Brighton on the 13th. Here’s the full details:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to Tenacious D’s UK tour in 2024

Tickets go on sale today (Friday 6th October) at 10am via Ticketmaster. If you want to guarantee yourself a spot in the stands, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Tenacious D tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Looking forward to rocking around the Christmas tree? Check out the best London Christmas shows and best Christmas gift experiences. Plus, check out what is ABBA Voyage?