Originally debuting in New York City, Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, back in 1983 where the outfits were more colourful, the hair was bigger, and the music was (arguably) better.

After an explosive season 4, here’s how you can get your Stranger Things fix as writers begin work on season 5 .

The musical follows our favourite Stranger Things stars as they brave the Upside Down in search of Barb, and expect plenty of pop culture references, mullets galore, heavy synth, and lots of original songs along the way.

For fans of the hit Netflix TV show, don’t worry about Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody making fun of your much-loved series - the spoof does it all in good sport.

While you’re watching your favourite characters go up against the Demogorgons, you can also sip on a Stranger Things-themed cocktail! Concoctions include the rum-based Tootsie Roll and vodka cocktail Dem-Eggo-Gorgons.

The NYC musical has won seven Off-Broadway Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Original Choreography, Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design. It’s also made its way across the pond to Melbourne, Australia.

Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody is premiering at The Vaults, in the heart of London’s Waterloo, for a limited-time run. The musical will be in the UK until 15th January 2023.

We imagine Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody will be a huge hit considering how popular the TV series is, so to avoid missing out on tickets, here’s how you can buy them.

Fans of Stranger Things will love the Stranger Things immersive experience in our best London immersive experiences list.

Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody: where is it?

Enjoy Stranger Things-themed cocktails while you watch your favourite characters. strangersingsthemusical.com

Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody is making its UK debut at The Vaults in London.

If you’re familiar with The Vaults, you’ll know that the venue showcases the best immersive theatre and alternative arts, so Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody will be right at home here.

The Vaults is right next to London’s Waterloo station, making it super easy to get to from all over the UK. If you’re visiting The Vaults for the first time, remember to use the Launcelot Street entrance.

Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Stranger Sings! The Musical Parody are on sale right now!

Ticket prices start from £20 and the run time is 80 minutes with a 7pm start. All ages are welcome, however the recommended age is 16+.

