The singer has been announced as the seventh headliner at this string of summer concerts taking place right in the centre of London. So far, we've seen a litany of legends announced including Kylie Minogue, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli, and now, Nicks is ready to throw her hat into the ring.

"Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…" she said.

Since joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and later going off on her own, Stevie Nicks has become one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

More like this

Four of her songs (Landslide, Rhiannon, Dreams and Edge of Seventeen) have also made it onto the top 500 songs of all time and she's garnered eight Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations.

So, if you want to see this queen of rock live, here's everything you need to know.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

When is Stevie Nicks headlining BST Hyde Park 2024?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. Stevie Nicks is set to head up the concert taking place on Friday 12th July 2024.

Each date features a very different headliner, from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts.

Here’s the dates we’ve had confirmed:

How to get Stevie Nicks tickets to see BST Hyde Park headline show

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

If it's Stevie Nicks you're after, the AMEX pre-sale is live now, having gone on sale Friday 1st March at 10am.

From Monday 4th to Tuesday 6th March, several other pre-sales will go live, including Ticketmaster, BST and Live Nation. General sale will then open on Wednesday 6th March at 10am.

Tickets for other headliners Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids, Shania Twain with The Corrs, Kylie Minogue and Kings of Leon have already been released and are available to purchase on Ticketmaster now.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official sponsor, Keith Prowse – these are also on sale now.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How much do Stevie Nicks BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

As with the other BST Hyde Park shows, tickets to Stevie Nicks' concert are likely to be somewhere between £90 and £110.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Stevie Nicks is the seventh headliner announced for BST this year.

Another headliner is the Princess of Pop Kylie Minogue and the Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain, who are set to take to the stage on 13th and 7th July respectively. Keeping up with the royal theme, the Kings of Leon were also recently announced for 30th June as part of their 2024 summer tour.

Eight-piece K-pop group Stray Kids have also been announced as headliners, as has pop icon Robbie Williams. Finally, the first act to be announced was Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli.

We’ll be sure to update you as more headliners are announced, but for now, find out how to get tickets to see Kylie Minogue, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain, The Corrs, Stray Kids, Williams and Bocelli live.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

How to get to BST Hyde Park in London

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains.

You can also take your pick of buses, or walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Advertisement

For more musical moments, here's how to get Kings of Leon tickets and what is ABBA Voyage?