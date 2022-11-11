South Facing Festival is a series of open-air gigs that take place in Crystal Palace, south London. In 2023, headline acts include Noel Gallagher, David Rodigan and Craig David. If you're keen to see any of those musical icons live and in the flesh, then keep reading for our full guide on how to get tickets.

Noel Gallagher is headlining South Facing Festival 2023 alongside some iconic musicians. Here's how to get tickets.

Best known as the front-man of revolutionary Brit-pop indie band Oasis, Noel Gallagher is now flying solo as he heads up his own band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. He left Oasis in 2009 after a typically explosive spat with brother, Liam.

His new band is best known for tracks like If I Had a Gun... and In the Heat of the Moment. Alongside Gallagher, the band is made up of Gem Archer, Mike Rowe and Chris Sharrock, all of whom were members of Oasis, plus Russel Pritchard, a former member of The Zutons.

Fans can also look forward to reggae and dancehall DJ David Rodigan, who will perform with the backing of The Outlook Orchestra. Finally, well-known pop vocalist Craig David will entertain fans at the Crystal Palace Bowl with classics like 7 Days and DNA.

More like this

The festival debuted in 2021 and headline acts included Dizzee Rascal, Sleaford Mods and even The English National Opera. With a fantastic range of musical genres on offer, the South Facing Festival has something for everyone.

Buy tickets for South Facing Festival 2023 at Ticketmaster

This year, there are still more acts to be announced but the festival is shaping up nicely. Check out the details below for the latest on ticket availability.

When is South Facing Festival 2023?

The festival will take place across three separate weekends, with a different headline artist on each. Tickets are purchased separately for each performance and there are more acts yet to be announced. Check out the current list below.

South Facing Festival 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

The general sale for South Facing Festival tickets begins this morning, on Friday 11th November, at 10am. Act fast if you wan to secure your tickets!

Buy tickets for South Facing Festival 2023 at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets for South Facing Festival 2023

Our best advice is pretty simple. Get yourself onto the Ticketmaster site well before the sale starts if you're targeting the general sale.

Of course, securing eligibility for a presale is the best way to beat the Ticketmaster queue, but this can be tough depending on the requirements of each presale.

Buy tickets for South Facing Festival 2023 at Ticketmaster

For more from RadioTimes.com, head over to our Going Out section. We've got everything from recommendations on the best West End shows to tips on how to get cheap Alton Tower tickets.

Advertisement

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or — for more affordable options — our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds.