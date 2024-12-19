Azim currently goes undefeated after defeating Ohara Davies in October at the Copper Box Arena, while Lipinets is the former IBF super-lightweight world champion.

Following the fight announcement Azim said to Sky Sports: "This fight is another step up for me. I'm looking forward to sharing the ring with a great fighter like Sergey Lipinets. He is a former world champion. He has fought some of the biggest names out there."

While Lipinets said: "I'm glad that Adam has accepted this fight. A lot of top fighters have refused to face me. I've never turned down a fight and this one is make or break for me."

Here's how you can get tickets.

When and where is the next Sky Sports Fight Night?

The Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets match will take place on Saturday 1st February 2025 at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Sky Sports Fight Night tickets for the Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets fight?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 19th December at 12pm (midday). You can find tickets on AXS.

Buy Azim vs Lipinets tickets at AXS

Are there hospitality tickets for the Sky Sports Fight Night with Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets?

Yes. Seat Unique is the official hospitality partner and has packages starting from £125 per person. These include priority access to the venue, food and drink and comfortable seating.

Buy Azim vs Lipinets hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Advertisement

You can also look at the best UK pantomimes and best Christmas shows in London.