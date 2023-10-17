We know it’s scarily early to be talking about autumn 2024, but this action packed series of North vs South is definitely not one to miss.

Also known as the Autumn Nations Series, the Autumn Internationals have become a much-loved part of the rugby calendar. In it, we get another chance to see fierce international rugby as the top Southern hemisphere teams face off the European nations on their own turf.

Thanks to the World Cup, the last time this competition was played was 2022 so if you’ve missed it, now’s your chance to guarantee yourself a spot at the next one. Here’s how you can get tickets to the Autumn Internationals 2024.

Buy Autumn International hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Don't forget, you can still get Rugby World Cup tickets, early Six Nations tickets and Gallagher Premiership 2023/4 tickets.

Who is playing in the Autumn Internationals 2024?

Autumn Internationals 2022 TV. Getty Images

Normally, the Autumn Nations Series is a contest between the northern and southern hemispheres.

European teams like the four Home Nations, France, Italy, and Portugal will host visiting southern heavyweights like New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Fiji and Japan.

How many Autumn Internationals are there?

Each team will play between three and four matches on home turf across the series, which normally runs from the end of October and throughout November.

Overall, this means you’ve got at least nine home nations matches to try and catch as well as games across the continent.

England Autumn Nations Series fixtures 2024

Not all the Autumn International fixtures for 2024 have been announced yet, but we do know about three matches in store for England:

How to get tickets to the Autumn Internationals 2024

You can’t buy general admission tickets for the Autumn International series just yet. Standard tickets normally go on sale nearer the time, so you’ll probably be able to buy them at some point in 2024.

But, hospitality tickets are currently on sale. Right now you can grab a hospitality seat for all three Twickenham games from Keith Prowse.

There are a range of hospitality packages available but at the very least you’ll be getting a premium seat close to the pitch, access to an all-inclusive bar and food stalls, and live music.

How much do Autumn International tickets cost?

It’s no secret that Twickenham Stadium has upped the cost of their tickets in recent years, with visitors paying an average of £70 for international games. With the way things are going, this series is likely to be no different, so if you’re looking to spend less, we’d recommend shopping for seats behind the posts or in the corner.

For hospitality, the prices are going to be even higher. With Keith Prowse, the lowest you’ll be paying for hospitality ranges between £649 at the England vs Australia game and £999 at England vs New Zealand. However, you can also buy packages that start at £1,199 and go up to £1,949.

