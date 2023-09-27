How to get Rhod Gilbert tickets as comedian announces huge UK tour in 2024/5
This will be the comedian's first UK tour since receiving cancer treatment.
Rhod Gilbert is set to embark on a massive comedy tour in 2024 and 2025.
This week, the Welsh comedian announced his brand-new stand-up show, Rhod Gilbert And The Giant Grapefruit, would be going on tour across the UK and Ireland next year.
The tour includes a whopping 110 dates, stopping everywhere from Dunfermline to Bromley from January 2024 to November 2025.
Ahead of the show, fans are being promised his usual blend of dark humour and zany moments with his agents promising nothing short of "classic Gilbert".
In the official press release it reads: "When life gives Rhod lemons… In his last show ‘The Book of John’, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour… But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty.
"Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs...with a little help from an old adversary."
This will be Gilbert's first new tour since being diagnosed with cancer in 2022. The comedian was forced to put his last tour, The Book of John, on hold while undergoing treatment, but is now back to share all with audiences. On the subject of his diagnosis the 54-year-old said: "After the year I've had it's wonderful to be alive and going back on the road.
"I can't wait to get back on stage and I'm ready to get way too personal about life's recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."
Tickets for Rhod Gilbert's new tour are on sale this week. So here's everything you need to know about tickets.
How to get Rhod Gilbert tickets for 2024/5 UK tour
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Wednesday 27th September. The pre-sale is available for Ticketmaster customers and will last until 9am on Friday.
Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go up on Friday 29th September at 10am. To avoid being bitterly disappointed, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Rhod Gilbert tour 2024/5: Full list of UK dates and venues
Rhod Gilbert is playing more than 100 shows across the UK and Ireland from January 2024 to November 2025. We repeat, more than 100, so it's very likely he'll be coming to a venue near you at some point. Here's a full list of this dates and venues for this mammoth UK tour (painstakingly typed out by one of our RadioTimes.com writers):
- 11th Jan 2024 – Hereford, Courtyard
- 12th Jan 2024 – Hereford, Courtyard
- 13th Jan 2024 – Yeovil, Westlands Entertainment Venue
- 14th Jan 2024 – Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre
- 16th Jan 2024 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- 17th Jan 2024 – Chesterfield, Winding Wheel
- 18th Jan 2024 – Powys, The Hafren
- 19th Jan 2024 – Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
- 23rd Jan 2024 – Hayes, The Beck Theatre
- 24th Jan 2024 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 25th Jan 2024 – Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange
- 29th Jan 2024 – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange
- 30th Jan 2024 – Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
- 31st Jan 2024 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- 3rd May 2024 – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 4th May 2024 – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 8th May 2024 – Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall
- 9th May 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 10th May 2024 – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th May 2024 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- 16th May 2024 – Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall
- 17th May 2024 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- 18th May 2024 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- 23rd May 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- 24th May 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- 25th May 2024 – Manchester, Opera House
- 26th May 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 6th Jun 2024 – Bradford, St Georges Hall
- 7th Jun 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 12th Jun 2024 – Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre
- 13th Jun 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 14th Jun 2024 – Peterborough, New Peterborough Theatre
- 15th Jun 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 20th Jun 2024 (6pm) – York, York Barbican
- 20th Jun 2024 (8pm) – York, York Barbican
- 21st Jun 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- 22nd Jun 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 27th Jun 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- 28th Jun 2024 – Bath, The Forum
- 29th Jun 2024 – Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 4th July 2024 – Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- 5th July 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 6th July 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 27th Sept 2024 – Lincoln, Engine Shed
- 28th Sept 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 2nd Oct 2024 – Cheltenham, Cheltenham Town Hall
- 4th Oct 2024 – Poole, Lighthouse
- 5th Oct 2024 – Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 10th Oct 2024 – Wolverhampton, The Civic Halls
- 11th Oct 2024 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- 12th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 18th Oct 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Theatre
- 19th Oct 2024 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 24th Oct 2024 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 26th Oct 2024 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 8th Nov 2024 – Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 9th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 13th Nov 2024 – Buxton, Opera House
- 15th Nov 2024 –Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 16th Nov 2024 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 20th Nov 2024 – Rhyl, Pavilion Theatre
- 22nd Nov 2024 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 23rd Nov 2024 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 27th Nov 2024 – Lowescroft, Marina Theatre
- 28th Nov 2024 – Grimsby, Grimsby Auditorium
- 29th Nov 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 5th Dec 2024 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 7th Dec 2024 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 31st Jan 2025 – Aberystwyth, Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- 9th Apr 2025 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- 10th Apr 2025 – Doncaster, Doncaster Dome
- 11th Apr 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 12th Apr 2025 – Derby, Derby Arena
- 24th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 25th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 16th May 2025 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 24th May 2025 – Colchester, Charter Hall
- 6th Jun 2025 – Cumbria, Kendal Leisure Centre
- 7th Jun 2025 – Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre
- 12th Jun 2025 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 18th Jun 2025 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
- 19th Jun 2025 –Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 20th Jun 2025 –Perth, Perth Concert Hall
- 21st Jun 2025 – Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- 25th Jun 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
- 27th Jun 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- 16th Jul 2025 – Chatham, Central Theatre
- 17th Jul 2025 – Dorset, Weymouth Pavilion
- 18th Jul 2025 – Weston-Super-Mare, Playhouse Theatre
- 1st Oct 2025 – Dorking, Dorking Hall
- 2nd Oct 2025 – St Albans, Alban Arena
- 3rd Oct 2025 – Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre
- 4th Oct 2025 – Stevenage, Stevenage Concert Hall
- 8th Oct 2025 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre
- 9th Oct 2025 – Harrogate, The Royal Hall
- 10th Oct 2025 – Scarborough, Spa Grand Hall
- 11th Oct 2025 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
- 17th Oct 2025 – Cork, Cork Opera House
- 18th Oct 2025 – Cork, Cork Opera House
- 24th Oct 2025 – Dublin, Olympia
- 25th Oct 2025 – Dublin, Olympia
- 12th Nov 2025 – Dunstable, Grove Theatre
- 13th Nov 2025 – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatr
- 16th Nov 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
