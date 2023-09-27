The tour includes a whopping 110 dates, stopping everywhere from Dunfermline to Bromley from January 2024 to November 2025.

Ahead of the show, fans are being promised his usual blend of dark humour and zany moments with his agents promising nothing short of "classic Gilbert".

In the official press release it reads: "When life gives Rhod lemons… In his last show ‘The Book of John’, Rhod was dealing with some pretty pungent life citrus, and an idiot called John. Little did he know that things were about to turn even more sour… But Rhod’s not bitter; he’s bouncing back and feeling remarkably zesty.

"Hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal, this is classic Gilbert, squeezing every last drop out of life’s latest curveballs...with a little help from an old adversary."

This will be Gilbert's first new tour since being diagnosed with cancer in 2022. The comedian was forced to put his last tour, The Book of John, on hold while undergoing treatment, but is now back to share all with audiences. On the subject of his diagnosis the 54-year-old said: "After the year I've had it's wonderful to be alive and going back on the road.

"I can't wait to get back on stage and I'm ready to get way too personal about life's recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."

Tickets for Rhod Gilbert's new tour are on sale this week. So here's everything you need to know about tickets.

How to get Rhod Gilbert tickets for 2024/5 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Wednesday 27th September. The pre-sale is available for Ticketmaster customers and will last until 9am on Friday.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go up on Friday 29th September at 10am. To avoid being bitterly disappointed, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Rhod Gilbert is playing more than 100 shows across the UK and Ireland from January 2024 to November 2025. We repeat, more than 100, so it's very likely he'll be coming to a venue near you at some point. Here's a full list of this dates and venues for this mammoth UK tour (painstakingly typed out by one of our RadioTimes.com writers):

