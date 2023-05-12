General sale tickets are no longer available, but the team at RadioTimes.com is here to tell you how to score a spot on the court with the many hospitality packages on offer.

If you missed out on a place at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, then chin up. It’s time to rally your spirit with the news that the Queen’s Tennis Tournament is back in 2023.

Taking place this June, the Queen’s Club Tournament will see singles and doubles players from around the world compete in order to win the Cinch Championships. The competition is a part of the ATP Tour 500 series, which includes 13 tournaments for male tennis players across the year.

The Queen’s Club Championships are often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon, owing to the real grass court and the huge array of talent that turns up.

Last year Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić won the double’s tournament while defending champion Matteo Berrettini scored his second single’s title against Filip Krajinović, winning nearly €400,000 in the process.

The competition dates back to 1890, and over that time, no player has ever achieved more than our very own Sir Andy Murray, who, as of 2019 has won five singles titles and one doubles title.

Now, he’s back again for more at this year’s competition so stop making a racket and find out how you can get tickets to this historic tournament.

Who is playing at Queen’s Tennis Championship 2023?

The Cinch Championships regularly draw in some of the world’s best male tennis players, with Rod Laver, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all taking part in the past.

Although not all the players have been announced yet, plenty have been confirmed, including Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe and Cameron Norrie. 2021 and 2022 Queen’s Champion Matteo Berrettini will also be attending, alongside Britain’s own Andy Murray who has won a record-breaking six titles.

When and where is Queen’s Tennis Championship 2023?

Queen's Club tennis TV Getty Images

As the pre-cursor to Wimbledon, Queen’s Tennis takes place each year in the last few weeks of June when the breeze is just right and the stifling heat of July hasn’t set in yet! Here are the details of this year’s competition:

19th June 2023 – 25th June 2023 – The Queen’s Club, London

The first and second rounds will last from Monday the 19th to Thursday the 22nd, with both singles and doubles matches taking place each day. Then, we go into the quarter and semi-finals, with the final taking place on Sunday, 25th June.

For those new to Queen’s, getting there is a cinch! The club can be found in West Kensington, just metres away from Baron’s Court tube station (District and Piccadilly lines) or a 20-minute walk from Hammersmith station (District, Piccadilly, Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines)

When do Queen’s Tennis Championship tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Queen’s tennis tournament usually go on sale in March, meaning this year’s general admission seats have already come and gone. But don’t fret, there’s still a chance to grab a spot on the court through one of the many hospitality packages on offer.

How to get tennis tickets for Queen’s Championship 2023

Queen's Club tennis schedule Getty Images

Keith Prowse has a range of hospitality packages available for this year’s Cinch Championships, and there are plenty of tickets still on sale. With several different areas on offer, from the rooftop garden to the decadent tennis museum, you can enjoy the whole tournament with a pair of binoculars in one hand and a glass of champagne in the other.

Whatever hospitality package you choose to buy, you’ll be guaranteed a three-course meal and a spot in the stands, plus there are often extra perks like meeting a tennis legend or a complimentary bar.

Now for the less fun bit – hospitality tickets come with a hefty price tag, with this year’s Queen’s packages starting at £415 per person. We know this is a big purchase, but if you’re tennis mad and can take the plunge then we would genuinely recommend giving it a go. Here are the different packages on offer:

Love Fifteen

With this, you’ll get a three-course meal at the club’s rustic, tennis-themed restaurant complete with a complimentary bar of wines, Pimm’s and beer. Plus, you’ll get tickets to the Centre Court’s East Stand and can book for groups up to any size.

Roof Garden

On the rooftop terrace, you and your group will receive a three-course meal with an optional buffet as well as a complimentary bar. Tickets will be for the Official Centre Court and you’ll have a stunning view from the lush garden.

Club Lounge

At the Club Lounge, they take things a step further, with a five-course tasting menu and a selection of vintage and rosé Champagne, fine wines, and cocktails. You can book a private table for two or more and you’ll get Premium Centre Court tickets.

The President’s Room

Upon entering the President’s Room you’ll be greeted with a canapé reception and three-course lunch before finding your seats in, yes, the Royal Box balcony. To get this you can book private tables of 10 and 12 and will have full access to the complimentary bar throughout the day.

The Real Tennis Dedans

The Real Tennis Dedans is an exclusive area found in Queen’s Clubhouse Pavilion, the rooms are unique and decorated with tennis history for you to wonder at while eating your three-course meal. After that, you can get a seat in the Official Centre Court North Stand.

The Real Tennis Museum

Much like the Tennis Dedans, the Tennis Museum is a private area that celebrates Queen’s long history. With the vintage decorations and the meal with complimentary bar, you’ll love being surrounded by the tennis timeline.

