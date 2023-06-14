Welch will be taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in a production about the early life and royal marriage of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Coronation Street actress and Loose Woman Denise Welch is set to appear on stage this December in Diana the Musical.

The musical will be coming to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith this December for a one-off performance, with tickets on sale now.

Diana the Musical originally ran on Broadway in autumn 2021 and, despite a mixture of reviews, quickly became a viral phenomenon. The production was written by playwright Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, and will be directed Owen Horsley.

Split into two parts, the story will be told from the perspective of an older Princess Diana watching her 19-year-old self step into royal life. Joining Welch on stage as the two Diana’s will be actresses Kerry Ellis and Maiya Quansah-Breed.

So to see the story of Our Di come to life, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy tickets for Diana the Musical at Eventim

When and where is the Princess Diana musical being performed?

The people’s musical is coming to UK shores for just one performance this December. Here’s the all-important date and venue:

4th December 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London

The Eventim Apollo, formerly known as the Hammersmith Apollo, is in West London and an iconic venue for this musical to take place in. The Apollo has been known to host some of the biggest musical stars of all time, such as the Beatles and David Bowie, and is the regular home of comedy show Live at the Apollo.

To get there, you simply have to get Hammersmith station (via the Circle, Hammersmith & City, Piccadilly or District lines) and walk a few metres up the road.

Buy tickets for Diana the Musical at Eventim

How much do tickets cost for the Princess Diana musical?

Ticket prices range from between £26.75 and £72.25 for the Circle and £72.25 to £90.75 for the stalls. Remember that the closer you want to be to the stage, the more you’ll have to pay.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to the Princess Diana musical

Tickets to the Princess Diana musical are on sale now at Eventim. Remember, the show is in town for one night and one night only so tickets are likely to sell out fast.

Buy tickets for Diana the Musical at Eventim

Advertisement

For more musical madness, check out the best West End shows for this month. Plus, we've got guides to see Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard and how to get tickets to The Ocean at the End of the Lane tour.