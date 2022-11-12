Peter Kay has announced seven more dates for his headline-making comeback tour. Since the announcement of his return to stand-up earlier this week, there's been an unprecedented level of interest. Now, the tour's even bigger with more chances to see Peter Kay live in the coming months.

Kay has added seven new performances to the tour, all of which will take place at Manchester's AO Arena.

Best-known in recent years for the award-winning sitcom he created and starred in — Peter Kay's Car Share — Kay is now returning to stand-up comedy where he made his name. It's been 12 years since his last tour and fans are eager to see him take to the stage again.

When Kay last toured, way back in 2010, the comedian set a Guinness World Record for the most successful stand-up comedy tour ever. As a result, we’re expecting another historic showing that’s popular across the country.

Want to see him live? Here's how to get tickets.

When is the Peter Kay UK tour?

The tour starts in just under a month's time, with the first date on December 2nd at Manchester's AO Arena. The newly added dates will all be at the AO Arena, too. They're listed below:

The iconic northern comedian will make his way around the UK and Ireland with a whole list of dates and venues. Check out the full original list of dates below:

When do Peter Kay UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Saturday — 12th November — at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets are available to Three+ and O2 Priority members, and you might've seen the news that both the app and website crashed earlier this week! With plenty of fans eager to bag Peter Kay tour tickets, we recommend reading our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue article to secure yours.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to the Peter Kay UK tour

We always recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before the given ticket sale you're targeting starts. This is because doing so will give you a place near the front of the queue when it begins.

We anticipate that tickets for Kay's comeback tour will be in very, very high demand, so this advice is even more pertinent here.

It's also worth making sure you have your payment details ready when you join the queue. This is because, once you've secured your tickets, they'll only be reserved in your online shopping basket for a limited time.

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

