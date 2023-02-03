With representatives from the world of hip hop, grime, pop, rock, club, and house music, Parklife has become a highlight of festival season. In 2022, the event sold out in less than 48 hours - so this year, the RadioTimes.com is here to help you avoid missing out.

The UK’s largest metropolitan festival is back for another year with a line-up as diverse and eclectic as the city it’s set in. Parklife is one of Manchester’s biggest events with crowds of 80,000 per day coming in to see the all-star acts.

Last year’s two-day event saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Megan Thee Stallion and 50 Cent headlining at Heaton Park. This year, the festival has announced a full line-up that includes The 1975, The Prodigy, Little Simz and Aitch.

Speaking about the festival, British rapper Aitch said: "Buzzin to be headlining Parklife this year! It’s been one of my main goals since I started music so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal. I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy."

Whatever your age and music taste, this festival really does have something for everyone. Stick around to find out how you can get tickets.

Buy Parklife 2023 tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Parklife festival 2023?

The festival takes place in Heaton Park in Manchester, usually in early June. This year it’s happening on 10th-11th of June, so fingers crossed for warm weather!

Weekend tickets are available to buy for the festival under general admission or VIP, but you can also buy tickets for single days. Parklife is a non-camping festival so attendees can also purchase car park or travel tickets to simplify getting there.

Here are the dates and tickets you can buy for Parklife:

Parklife 2023 full line-up

Alongside the acts already mentioned, Parklife has some killer performers planned. Spread out over the two days and across many stages, attendees can expect to see Becky Hill, RAYE, Self Esteem and Rudimental.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: NY State of Mind will also be guest performing on the Parklife stage.

The festival has also packed its line-up with DJs such as Skrillex and Carl Cox, and rappers like JPEGMafia.

How to get Parklife 2023 tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Parklife 2023 went up yesterday at 10am (Thursday 2nd February) for pre-registered customers. An extra hour was also given to Three customers or people who had attended the festival in the past.

General on-sale is taking place today (Friday 3rd February) at 10am, so be sure to head over to Ticketmaster right away and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Depending on whether you plan to spend the whole weekend at Parklife of a single day, you could be shelling out anything between £79.50 and £185 on tickets. The festival is also offering a limited number of weekend payment plan tickets, which you can secure with a deposit of £9.50.

Check our breakdown of prices for Parklife 2023:

Weekend Payment plan from £9.50 to £12.50

from £9.50 to £12.50 Weekend ticket from £135 to £185

from £135 to £185 Saturday ticket from £95 to £114.50

from £95 to £114.50 Sunday ticket from £79.50 or £114.50

