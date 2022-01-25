Parklife 2022: this year's festival dates, line-up and how to get tickets

Created by Sacha Lord, the mastermind behind The Warehouse Project, Parklife began in 2013 under the name 'Mad Ferret Festival'. Now it's one of the best-known festivals in the UK and will host around 80,000 people per day in 2022.

Parklife is one of the UK's biggest and best-loved festivals, taking place annually in Manchester — are you ready to grab your Parklife 2022 tickets? Some huge acts are booked for Heaton Park this summer and tickets are sure to be in high demand. Read our full guide to get the lowdown on the line-up and ticketing.

The full line-up includes top acts — from 50 Cent to Chase & Status, Loyle Carner and more. It's set to be another amazing event in Heaton Park, but tickets will be highly sought-after as a result. The great variety of acts on offer makes it well worth having a go though. There are hip hop icons, award-winning singer-songwriters and world-renowned DJs like Nina Kraviz and Bicep.

Presales for Three customers, past bookers and those who pre-registered will all take place before the general sale. So, if you are looking to grab tickets in that sale, you'll need to be on the ball.

When is Parklife 2022?

Parklife 2022 takes place on Saturday, 11th June and Sunday, 12th June. There's a huge range of acts including Lewis Capaldi, 50 Cent and many more.

When do Parklife 2022 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sales have already started, with the general sale set to begin on Thursday, January 27th at 10am.

To stand the best chance of bagging tickets, you'll need to be logged in slightly ahead of time and ready to join the queue. Tickets will be in high demand and competition could be fierce.

This is especially the case given that a large proportion of festival tickets will have been sold in the various presales.

How much do Parklife tickets cost?

General admission single-day tickets start at around £87.45. Weekend tickets are more expensive but payment plan options are available across both day and weekend tickets.

If you're travelling to Manchester for Parklife 2022, remember it's not a camping festival, so you will also need accommodation.

Parklife 2022 line-up: who will be performing?

As usual, this year's Parklife line-up is stacked with huge names. Rap icon, 50 Cent is among the most stand-out names, making a notable UK appearance. Scottish chart-topper, Lewis Capaldi also appears. He won the 2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year with his hit single 'Someone You Loved' and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at Parklife. Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler the Creator are also among the headline names.

Other notable acts include the breakout bassline group from Bradford, Bad Boy Chiller Crew. The West Yorkshire act captured UK imaginations with a mix of prank videos and bassline beats. They have since appeared in their own ITV documentary and are set to play one of their biggest gigs to date at Parklife 2022.

There will also be stand-out sets from top DJs including Nina Kraviz, Sonny Fodera and the iconic Belfast duo, Bicep.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew (Getty Images)

How to buy Parklife tickets

There is a range of tickets on offer, from general admission day passes right up to VIP passes for the whole weekend which includes access to a dedicated VIP area, entrance, a VIP cocktail bar and luxury toilets — helping you to enjoy your festival experience in comfort.

