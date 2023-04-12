The group are touring Europe from September to October following a run of shows across America last month. They will be heading over to London’s O2, Glasgow’s OVO, and Leeds’ First Direct Arena, as well as popping up in Dublin.

It’s time to show some true faith. '80s rock band New Order are going on tour this autumn and you have just three chances to see them in the UK.

The last time New Order toured was late 2022, when the band joined up with synth-pop icons The Pet Shop Boys for a Unity Tour. This time around, they’ll instead be joined by the massively popular Australian pop band, Confidence Man.

Known for their iconic 1983 track Blue Monday, plus hits like Confusion, The Perfect Kiss and Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order is one of the most influential groups to come out of the 1980s. The members were originally part of the band Joy Division but split up and regrouped after their lead singer Ian Curtis died.

When they came back together in 1980, they reinvented and produced a string of catchy dance hits with Blue Monday becoming the biggest 12” single ever. They went on to produce 10 studio albums, created the anthem for the England football team in the 1990 World Cup, and even sang at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics.

More like this

Now, they’re back for a winter tour. Here’s what you need to know about tickets.

Buy New Order tickets at Ticketmaster

New Order have toured regularly across North America since 2018 and in 2020 they released a new single, Be a Rebel. Now, they’re carrying on their hot streak with a run of European shows, here’s the full list of dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

New Order tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for New Order’s Glasgow, Leeds and Dublin shows have a presale starting today at 09:30am (Wednesday 12th April).

General sale begins on Friday 14th April at 9:30am. To avoid having regrets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy New Order tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more musical experiences, take a look at the best West End theatre shows to see in 2023. Plus, you can check out how to get Stranger Things tickets and the best Shakespeare shows.