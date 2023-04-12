How to get New Order tickets as band announce UK 2023 tour dates
Got a case of the Blue Mondays? We can help with that – here’s how you can get tickets to New Order's UK tour dates this autumn.
It’s time to show some true faith. '80s rock band New Order are going on tour this autumn and you have just three chances to see them in the UK.
The group are touring Europe from September to October following a run of shows across America last month. They will be heading over to London’s O2, Glasgow’s OVO, and Leeds’ First Direct Arena, as well as popping up in Dublin.
The last time New Order toured was late 2022, when the band joined up with synth-pop icons The Pet Shop Boys for a Unity Tour. This time around, they’ll instead be joined by the massively popular Australian pop band, Confidence Man.
Known for their iconic 1983 track Blue Monday, plus hits like Confusion, The Perfect Kiss and Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order is one of the most influential groups to come out of the 1980s. The members were originally part of the band Joy Division but split up and regrouped after their lead singer Ian Curtis died.
When they came back together in 1980, they reinvented and produced a string of catchy dance hits with Blue Monday becoming the biggest 12” single ever. They went on to produce 10 studio albums, created the anthem for the England football team in the 1990 World Cup, and even sang at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics.
Now, they’re back for a winter tour. Here’s what you need to know about tickets.
New Order tour 2023: What are the UK dates and venues?
New Order have toured regularly across North America since 2018 and in 2020 they released a new single, Be a Rebel. Now, they’re carrying on their hot streak with a run of European shows, here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 29th September 2023 – The O2, London
- 1st October 2023 – 3Arena, Dublin
- 5th October 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 7th October 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
New Order tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for New Order’s Glasgow, Leeds and Dublin shows have a presale starting today at 09:30am (Wednesday 12th April).
General sale begins on Friday 14th April at 9:30am. To avoid having regrets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
