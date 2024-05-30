The tour will take Palin to 13 cities around the UK, culminating in London's Cadogan Hall in October. Audiences can expect a string of stories, deep dives and observations across the writer's "most productive decade".

Following the announcement for the tour, Palin said: "In There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024, I’ll bring to life the fourth collection of my diaries and the first to be released for 10 years.

"Lots of fun as I go through the '00s, and some dark times too. I constantly surprise myself with the sheer amount I took on."

Tickets are on sale now, so here's everything you need to know about the tour.

Buy Michael Palin UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

You can also pre-order Palin's book now from Amazon and WHSmith.

Buy There and Back at Amazon

Buy There and Back at WHSmith

Palin will be travelling round to 13 UK cities this autumn, including Brighton, Cambridge, York and London. Here's the full list of dates and venues:

How much does it cost to see Michael Palin live?

Tickets for the There and Back tour start at around £44, although this will vary from venue to venue.

Unlike normal shows, however, there doesn't seem to be a difference in price across the seating tiers. In Edinburgh, for instance, you can get all tickets for £44.50 - whether you're in the stalls or the circle.

How to get Michael Palin tickets for his UK 2024 book tour

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, having gone live on Thursday 30th May.

Buy Michael Palin UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

