Michael Palin announces 13-date UK tour based on new book
You can see the Monty Python actor in Brighton, Cambridge, York and more.
Sir Michael Palin has announced a brand new UK tour centred around his upcoming book: There and Back.
It's been 10 years since the Monty Python actor published his last diary, with this new book – out on 26th September – focusing on the years 1999 to 2009, when Palin entered middle age and embarked on his new travel writing career.
The tour will take Palin to 13 cities around the UK, culminating in London's Cadogan Hall in October. Audiences can expect a string of stories, deep dives and observations across the writer's "most productive decade".
Following the announcement for the tour, Palin said: "In There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024, I’ll bring to life the fourth collection of my diaries and the first to be released for 10 years.
"Lots of fun as I go through the '00s, and some dark times too. I constantly surprise myself with the sheer amount I took on."
Tickets are on sale now, so here's everything you need to know about the tour.
Buy Michael Palin UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster
Full list of Michael Palin There and Back UK tour dates and venues
Palin will be travelling round to 13 UK cities this autumn, including Brighton, Cambridge, York and London. Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 15th Sept 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 18th Sept 2024 – Guildford, G Live
- 21st Sept 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 23rd Sept 2024 – Southsea, Kings Theatre
- 25th Sept 2024 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 28th Sept 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- 3rd Oct 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 4th Oct 2024 – Bradford, The Alhambra
- 6th Oct 2024 – Edinburgh, Queen's Hall
- 7th Oct 2024 – Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
- 8th Oct 2024 – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
- 13th Oct 2024 – Chesterfield, Winding Wheel
- 15th Oct 2024 – London, Cadogan Hall
How much does it cost to see Michael Palin live?
Tickets for the There and Back tour start at around £44, although this will vary from venue to venue.
Unlike normal shows, however, there doesn't seem to be a difference in price across the seating tiers. In Edinburgh, for instance, you can get all tickets for £44.50 - whether you're in the stalls or the circle.
How to get Michael Palin tickets for his UK 2024 book tour
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, having gone live on Thursday 30th May.
