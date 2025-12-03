❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get Michael Ball tickets as Les Mis star embarks on 2026 UK tour
Musician, actor and broadcaster Michael Ball is showcasing his musical talents on tour next year- here's how you can get tickets.
Published: Wednesday, 3 December 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad