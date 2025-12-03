Since making his debut on the West End in 1985, Michael Ball has become a household name.

His voice, charm and acting chops haven't only earned him the admiration of a nation – they've also earned him an OBE.

As well as making a splash in roles across iconic musicals such as Les Misérables and the Phantom of the Opera, he's also known for his solo music, including the hit single "Love Changes Everything", and even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 1992.

If you're dying to hear some of this national treasure's musical talents in the flesh, then you're in luck as the musical icon is taking to the road once more to perform timeless hits, as well as songs from his new album Glow.

To be in with the chance of seeing him live, here's how to get Michael Ball tickets.

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

Here's a full list of the venues Michael Ball will be visiting in 2026:

11th Jul 2026 – Llangollen, Pavilion

26th Aug 2026 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

27th Aug 2026 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

29th Aug 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre

30th Aug 2026 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

2nd Sep 2026 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

3rd Sep 2026 – Bradford, Bradford Live / St George’s Hall

5th Sep 2026 – Sheffield, City Hall

6th Sep 2026 – Hull, Connexin Live

8th Sep 2026 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

9th Sep 2026 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

11th Sep 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

12th Sep 2026 – York, Barbican Centre

14th Sep 2026 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

16th Sep 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

17th Sep 2026 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

19th Sep 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal / Royal Concert Hall

20th Sep 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

22nd Sep 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

23rd Sep 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon

25th Sep 2026 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

26th Sep 2026 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

28th Sep 2026 – Torquay, Princess Theatre

29th Sep 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

1st Oct 2026 – London, London Palladium

2nd Oct 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

When do Michael Ball tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 5th December.

Michael Ball pre-sale

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier, here's a full list of pre-sales going live this week:

Priority from O2 pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec

Artist pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec

Album pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec

Live Nation pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 4th Dec

How to get Michael Ball tickets

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Wednesday 27th September. We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Michael Ball tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.

You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.

