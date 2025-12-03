Since making his debut on the West End in 1985, Michael Ball has become a household name.

Ad

His voice, charm and acting chops haven't only earned him the admiration of a nation – they've also earned him an OBE.

As well as making a splash in roles across iconic musicals such as Les Misérables and the Phantom of the Opera, he's also known for his solo music, including the hit single "Love Changes Everything", and even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 1992.

If you're dying to hear some of this national treasure's musical talents in the flesh, then you're in luck as the musical icon is taking to the road once more to perform timeless hits, as well as songs from his new album Glow.

To be in with the chance of seeing him live, here's how to get Michael Ball tickets.

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

What are the dates and venues for Michael Ball's new UK tour?

Here's a full list of the venues Michael Ball will be visiting in 2026:

  • 11th Jul 2026 – Llangollen, Pavilion
  • 26th Aug 2026 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
  • 27th Aug 2026 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
  • 29th Aug 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre
  • 30th Aug 2026 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
  • 2nd Sep 2026 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
  • 3rd Sep 2026 – Bradford, Bradford Live / St George’s Hall
  • 5th Sep 2026 – Sheffield, City Hall
  • 6th Sep 2026 – Hull, Connexin Live
  • 8th Sep 2026 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
  • 9th Sep 2026 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
  • 11th Sep 2026 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
  • 12th Sep 2026 – York, Barbican Centre
  • 14th Sep 2026 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
  • 16th Sep 2026 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
  • 17th Sep 2026 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
  • 19th Sep 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal / Royal Concert Hall
  • 20th Sep 2026 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
  • 22nd Sep 2026 – Brighton, Brighton Dome
  • 23rd Sep 2026 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
  • 25th Sep 2026 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
  • 26th Sep 2026 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
  • 28th Sep 2026 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
  • 29th Sep 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
  • 1st Oct 2026 – London, London Palladium
  • 2nd Oct 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Michael Ball tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 5th December.

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

Michael Ball pre-sale

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier, here's a full list of pre-sales going live this week:

  • Priority from O2 pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec
  • Artist pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec
  • Album pre-sale: from 9am on Wednesday 3rd Dec
  • Live Nation pre-sale: from 9am on Thursday 4th Dec

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Michael Ball tickets

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Wednesday 27th September. We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Michael Ball tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.

You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.

Buy Michael Ball tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more live music in 2026, here are the best UK concerts and tours. , as well as how to get Reading and Leeds 2026 tickets.

Authors

Joanna Magill
Ad
Ad
The best gifts arrive every week

Give 6 months for £55

The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.

Save 65% now
Ad